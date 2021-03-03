Legislative committee audience gathers in Capitol without masks

Despite declining case rates, the COVID-19 pandemic has not yet abated. But it might not have seemed that way Wednesday, judging by the maskless crowd that gathered to observe an Assembly committee hearing on bills that would, among other things, prohibit the government from requiring vaccinations.

Photos posted on Twitter by Sen. Melissa Agard, D-Madison, show dozens of people gathered in a state Capitol overflow room without wearing masks or practicing social distancing while watching televised proceedings of the Assembly Committee on Constitution and Ethics.

Many of the people testifying were opposed to vaccines and came to denounce government efforts to mitigate the pandemic.

Other photos posted by a WKOW-TV reporter showed dozens more maskless members of the public gathered in the rotunda.

"We are nearly a year into this pandemic, and this is what we are seeing in the state capitol today: no masks, no social distancing, and no safety precautions for the staff who have no choice but to be in the building," Agard wrote on Twitter. "This is reckless and dangerous."

Agard is not a member of the committee but was in the Capitol Wednesday.