Legislative committee authorizes audit of 2020 election administration

A Republican-controlled legislative committee on Thursday authorized a comprehensive audit of the administration of the November election, a move that Republicans said will increase confidence in the electoral process but one Democrats suspect might be used as a vehicle to do the opposite.
The Joint Legislative Audit Committee on a 6-4 party line vote authorized the state's nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau to conduct an audit looking into how the presidential election was conducted.
State auditor Joe Chrisman said he anticipates the bureau will complete the audit by the fall of 2021 and that a series of findings could be reported along the way.
The authorization of the audit allows officials a broad scope of potential inquiry, but the Audit Bureau has proposed looking into efforts by the Wisconsin Elections Commission to comply with election laws, including its work with local elections officials to ensure voter registration data includes only eligible voters and providing training and guidance to clerks.
The audit is also expected to examine whether local clerks complied with election laws, including administering elections, processing absentee ballots and performing recount responsibilities, such as observations and concerns of clerks regarding election administration.
Wisconsin DWD exploring options to reinstate waiver of one-week waiting period for unemployment benefits
Other topics of inquiry are the use of electronic voting machines, including the methodology and results of the Elections Commission's most recent statutorily required post-election audit and the actions taken in its wake; as well as a look at general election-related complaints filed with the WEC and local clerks, and how they were addressed.
The audit could potentially also include other means of inquiry Chrisman views as appropriate to conduct an extensive review of the election process.
"We've given him a broad brush," said audit committee co-chair Rep. Samantha Kerkman, R-Salem.
Legislators during the audit committee meeting peppered both Chrisman and WEC administrator Meagan Wolfe with questions about the election process. Once once completed in the fall, the audit could provide lawmakers ideas on how to improve election administration in Wisconsin, or clarify murky areas in state election law.
Republicans said they hope the audit will help increase public confidence in a presidential election that suffered widespread doubt about its integrity, fueled by inaccurate and misleading claims about election fraud pushed by former President Donald Trump and other Republican lawmakers.
"I know that this audit will help people understand our elections better and hopefully put to rest concerns, and if there are some problems with administration, I’m confident we’ll fix them," said committee co-chair Sen. Robert Cowles, R-Green Bay.
The committee's four Democrats voted against the audit and suspected the results of it may provide a vehicle to pass laws that curtail voter access and rights.
"I have serious concerns about the timing and subject of this audit," said Sen. Melissa Agard, D-Madison. "Divisions are more pronounced now more than ever. My fear is — and I hope it’s just a fear, that this audit will create a vehicle for more distrust and more disinformation."
The audit authorization comes after a December committee hearing led by Republicans that dubbed itself an investigation into the election that included testimony rife with unfounded claims of voter fraud and lacking in actual hard evidence.
Wisconsin election officials have confirmed the integrity of the November election despite numerous claims to the contrary. Republican lawmakers said they received "thousands" of complaints about how the election was conducted, but the majority of them were mass-generated form letters making nonspecific claims about alleged irregularities, a right-wing fraud-finding effort and a clip from Fox’s Sean Hannity show. Others implored Republican lawmakers to overturn an election they were convinced was rigged, even though local, state and national officials have confirmed its integrity.
Special voting deputies
Also on Thursday, the Republican-controlled Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules officially warned the WEC that the guidance it issued for the November election related to special voting deputies is unlawful.
Special voting deputies are agents appointed by local clerks to enter nursing homes and help residents fill out absentee ballots. The commission affirmed in June that special voting deputies shouldn't be allowed into nursing homes because the risk of spreading COVID-19 to nursing home residents — among the most vulnerable to the disease — is too great and that absentee ballots should be mailed directly to residents.
The commission based its guidance off of conversations with state health officials and nursing home regulators, who issued a host of concerns about letting in voting deputies.
It appears that guidance, however, is unlawful. The Administrative Rules Committee took a 6-4 party line vote on Thursday that essentially suspends the WEC's ability to issue any directives related to special voting deputies until it issues an emergency rule.
That rule could then be suspended by the administrative rules committee, meaning the special voting deputy guidance will likely be indefinitely suspended. The WEC at its next commission meeting could also change its guidance on its own to comport with the law.
To support their conclusion the WEC guidance is unlawful, the chairmen of the administrative rules committee, Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater; and Rep. Adam Neylon, R-Pewaukee, shared an opinion from the nonpartisan Legislative Council that "state law does not empower the Elections Commission to waive the requirement for clerks to dispatch (deputies) to qualifying care facilities, nor does it contain an exemption for clerks based on the pandemic."
A WEC spokesman said the commission plans to discuss special voting deputies at its March 2 meeting.
See the whole series: The Great Divide: 10 years since Act 10
A decade later, the Wisconsin State Journal looks back at the historic debate and protests over the controversial anti-union law known as Act 10.
The most seismic political story of the last decade in Wisconsin began on Feb. 7, 2011, when Republican Gov. Scott Walker informed a gathering…
A decade after the controversial legislation became law, state and local governments have saved billions of dollars, but spending on key programs has lagged.
Between 2010 and 2017, four major public sector unions in Wisconsin saw significant decreases in their membership.
The most seismic political story of the last decade in Wisconsin began on Feb. 7, 2011, when Republican Gov. Scott Walker informed a gathering…
A selection of Wisconsin State Journal photographs from the historic protests of February and March 2011 at the state Capitol. The largest pro…
A collection of Wisconsin State Journal front pages during the historic Capitol protests of February and March 2011. Gov. Scott Walker's plan …
Video highlights of the fallout over the introduction and passage of what would become Wisconsin 2011 Act 10 in February and March, 2011.