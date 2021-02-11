Legislative committee authorizes audit of 2020 election administration

"I know that this audit will help people understand our elections better and hopefully put to rest concerns, and if there are some problems with administration, I’m confident we’ll fix them," said committee co-chair Sen. Robert Cowles, R-Green Bay.

The committee's four Democrats voted against the audit and suspected the results of it may provide a vehicle to pass laws that curtail voter access and rights.

"I have serious concerns about the timing and subject of this audit," said Sen. Melissa Agard, D-Madison. "Divisions are more pronounced now more than ever. My fear is — and I hope it’s just a fear, that this audit will create a vehicle for more distrust and more disinformation."

The audit authorization comes after a December committee hearing led by Republicans that dubbed itself an investigation into the election that included testimony rife with unfounded claims of voter fraud and lacking in actual hard evidence.