Legislative Republicans ask U.S. Supreme Court to take up redistricting case

The GOP-led Legislature on Monday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to take up Wisconsin's redistricting case after the state's high court last week selected 10-year congressional and legislative maps drawn by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers — boundaries Republicans say are redrawn on racial lines in violation of the U.S. Constitution’s equal protection guarantees.

Republican lawmakers also asked the U.S. Supreme Court to block the Wisconsin Supreme Court's Thursday ruling. Republicans on Friday asked the state Supreme Court to put its ruling on hold pending the appeal to the federal court.

If the U.S. Supreme Court doesn’t take the case, the state’s ruling will remain in place.

The nation's highest court takes between 100 and 150 of the over 7,000 cases it's asked to review each year. But this case is likelier than most to get reviewed, UW-Madison Law School associate professor Robert Yablon said.

"This is a high profile case," he said. "It's an election law case. And I think in that category of cases, there is a much higher likelihood that it's going to get taken up."

Yablon pointed out that that the U.S. Supreme Court took up a case from Alabama in early February that centers on how much race should be a factor in drawing boundaries. The high court, in accepting the case, also stayed a lower court's order for the Alabama Legislature to create a second majority-Black congressional district.

"It may be that the Supreme Court is actually right now constituted in a way that is going to make it somewhat sympathetic to the claims that the (Wisconsin) Legislature is making here," Yablon said.

The state Legislature in its request for appellate review filed Monday focuses on Evers’ decision to add a seventh majority-Black Assembly district in Milwaukee with the effect of reducing the Black majority in the existing districts. The state’s high court, the Legislature argues, never decided whether the seventh district was required by the Voting Rights Act, referencing the majority opinion Thursday that the justices had “good reasons” to believe the district may be required.

“There can be no 'good reasons' for maximizing the number of majority-minority districts by dialing down the existing Black population in the existing majority-Black districts to a 50-percent, as the ordered plans indisputably do,” attorney Kevin St. John said last Friday in a motion requesting a stay on the state Supreme Court's decision Thursday.

Republicans write in court filings with the U.S. Supreme Court that, with the adoption of Evers' maps, the state "is now home to the 21st-century racial gerrymander."

Attorneys also ask that current districts remain in place pending the federal court's review.

The lawmakers claim Evers used the federal Voting Rights Act as "a shield for open and obvious violations" of the Constitution in order to move people around in Milwaukee to create the seventh Assembly district with a majority of Black voters.

"Race dominated the drawing and adoption of this plan, the product of an untheorized and deeply wrong re-writing of the Voting Rights Act," attorneys for Republicans wrote.

Evers' maps create a total of nine Black majority districts, with two in the Senate and seven in the Assembly. All districts have Black majorities of between 50.09% and 51.39%, according to court filings. Previously, the state had six majority-Black Assembly districts and two in the Senate, all of which with a majority range between 51% and 62%.

The state Supreme Court's majority concluded in its ruling that "selecting a map with seven districts is within the leeway states have to take 'actions reasonably judged necessary' to prevent vote dilution under the VRA."

With regard to Republican lawmakers' request for a stay in the state Supreme Court's ruling, the court issued an order on Monday allowing all parties in the case to respond until 11 a.m. Wednesday. The court also ordered that "requests for additional briefing or extensions will be viewed with disfavor," according to court filings.

The appeal to the nation’s highest court is the latest development in the battle over the state’s next decennial maps that began when Evers vetoed GOP-drawn boundaries in mid-November. The governor had championed boundaries drawn by the People’s Maps Commission, but those maps failed to get universal support among legislative Democrats, with some criticizing the boundaries for potentially diminishing Black and Hispanic representation in the Legislature.

Evers ultimately submitted new maps to the court, which reduce, but maintain Republican majorities in the Legislature while likely preventing them from claiming a veto-proof supermajority. Those maps were drawn after the state Supreme Court in November ruled it would follow a "least change" approach from the current maps, which are considered some of the most gerrymandered in the nation.

The state's high court issued a 4-3 ruling last week in favor of Evers' maps.

“Overall, it's a step forward,” Evers said of his maps after a bill signing Monday. “Overall, it's not where we need to be.”

There's also a separate pending case before the U.S. Supreme Court that was filed by Democrats. Whether the federal court takes up the case likely hinges on whether the maps chosen by the state Supreme Court comply with requirements in federal law, such as the Voting Rights Act.

Republicans currently hold a 61-38 majority in the Assembly and a 21-12 majority in the Senate. Five of the state's eight congressional districts are held by Republicans.

The Legislature must redraw political lines every decade based on the latest population figures from the U.S. Census Bureau. In 2011, Republicans, working in secretive conditions, drew maps that packed Democratic voters into lopsided districts and spread out rural and suburban Republicans into districts with solid, but narrower, majorities. The maps allowed the GOP to hold more than 60% of legislative seats, even when Democrats won all statewide elections in 2018.

