Legislative Republicans ask US Supreme Court to take up Wisconsin redistricting case

The GOP-led Legislature on Monday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to take up Wisconsin’s redistricting case after the state’s high court last week selected 10-year congressional and legislative maps drawn by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers — boundaries Republicans say are redrawn based on racial criteria in violation of the U.S. Constitution’s equal protection guarantees.

What’s more, state Sen. Lena Taylor, D-Milwaukee, said Monday she also plans to file a legal challenge to the governor’s maps, which she said violate the federal Voting Rights Act by diluting the Black vote in Milwaukee districts.

Republican lawmakers also asked the U.S. Supreme Court to block the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s Thursday ruling. Republicans on Friday asked the state Supreme Court to put its ruling on hold pending the appeal to the federal court.

If the U.S. Supreme Court doesn’t take the case, the state’s ruling will remain in place. Justice Amy Coney Barrett requested all parties in the case file a response to the lawmakers’ request for an appeal by 5 p.m. Friday.

The nation’s highest court takes between 100 and 150 of the over 7,000 cases it’s asked to review each year. But this case is likelier than most to get reviewed, UW-Madison Law School associate professor Robert Yablon said.

“This is a high-profile case,” he said. “It’s an election law case. And I think in that category of cases, there is a much higher likelihood that it’s going to get taken up.”

Yablon pointed out that that the U.S. Supreme Court took up a case from Alabama in early February that centers on how much race should be a factor in drawing boundaries. The high court, in accepting the case, also stayed a lower court’s order for the Alabama Legislature to create a second majority-Black congressional district.

“It may be that the Supreme Court is actually right now constituted in a way that is going to make it somewhat sympathetic to the claims that the (Wisconsin) Legislature is making here,” Yablon said.

The Legislature in its request for appellate review filed Monday focuses on Evers’ decision to add a seventh majority-Black Assembly district in Milwaukee with the effect of reducing the Black majority in the existing districts. The state’s high court, the Legislature argues, never decided whether the seventh district was required by the Voting Rights Act, referencing the majority opinion Thursday that the justices had “good reasons” to believe the district may be required.

There can no “good reasons” for maximizing the number of minority-majority districts by dialing down the Black populations in the current districts to 50%, attorney Kevin St. John said Friday in a motion requesting a stay on the state Supreme Court’s decision Thursday.

Republicans write in court filings with the U.S. Supreme Court that, with the adoption of Evers’ maps, the state “is now home to the 21st-century racial gerrymander.”

Attorneys also ask that current districts remain in place pending the federal court’s review.

The lawmakers claim Evers used the federal Voting Rights Act as “a shield for open and obvious violations” of the Constitution in order to move people around in Milwaukee to create the seventh Assembly district with a majority of Black voters.

“Race dominated the drawing and adoption of this plan, the product of an untheorized and deeply wrong re-writing of the Voting Rights Act,” attorneys for Republicans wrote.

‘Didn’t do their job’

The issue is confusing because Evers is being accused of “watering down” Black representation even though his maps potentially give Black voters more representation in the Legislature. Some Black lawmakers are objecting because their own districts would have populations with a slightly reduced Black majority.

Evers’ maps create a total of nine Black majority districts, with two in the Senate and seven in the Assembly. All districts have Black majorities of between 50.09% and 51.39%, according to court filings. Previously, the state had six majority-Black Assembly districts and two in the Senate, all with a majority range between 51% and 62%.

Taylor, whose district sees its majority drop from 58.4% to 50.62% under Evers’ boundaries, said adding a seventh majority-Black Assembly district looks good on paper, but doing so waters down the Black vote in all the districts.

“You’re threatening all of them ... you have to take into account the totality of the circumstances,” Taylor said, pointing to voter registration, age and turnout, as well as disproportionate mass incarceration among Black residents as factors that could result in a Black majority district not electing a Black lawmaker.

“(Evers’) maps may have been the least-change maps, but they’re not the least-change maps that protect the Voting Rights Act and that’s my gripe with the Supreme Court in that they didn’t do their job in protecting our interests, so I need to go to the federal court,” Taylor said.

Taylor said she plans to file her challenge in the coming days.

Court’s ruling

The state Supreme Court’s majority concluded in its ruling that “selecting a map with seven districts is within the leeway states have to take ‘actions reasonably judged necessary’ to prevent vote dilution under the VRA.”

With regard to Republican lawmakers’ request for a stay in the state Supreme Court’s ruling, the court issued an order on Monday allowing all parties in the case to respond until 11 a.m. Wednesday. The court also ordered that “requests for additional briefing or extensions will be viewed with disfavor,” according to court filings.

The appeal to the nation’s highest court is the latest development in the battle over the state’s next decennial maps that began when Evers vetoed GOP-drawn boundaries in mid-November. The governor had championed boundaries drawn by the People’s Maps Commission, but those maps failed to get universal support among legislative Democrats, with some criticizing the boundaries for potentially diminishing Black and Hispanic representation in the Legislature.

Evers ultimately submitted new maps to the court, which reduce but maintain Republican majorities in the Legislature while likely preventing them from claiming a veto-proof supermajority. Those maps were drawn after the state Supreme Court in November ruled it would follow a “least change” approach from the current maps, which are considered some of the most gerrymandered in the nation.

The state’s high court issued a 4-3 ruling last week in favor of Evers’ maps.

“Overall, it’s a step forward,” Evers said of his maps after a bill signing Monday. “Overall, it’s not where we need to be.”

There’s also a separate pending federal lawsuit that was filed by Democrats. Parties in the case have until March 18 to state their position on whether the case should be dismissed now that the state Supreme Court has ruled.

Republicans currently hold a 61-38 majority in the Assembly and a 21-12 majority in the Senate. Five of the state’s eight congressional districts are held by Republicans.

Evers’ office has said the governor’s maps would elect 44 Democrats and 55 Republicans in the Assembly, and 13 Democrats and 20 Republicans in the Senate. In Congress, Republicans would maintain five seats to Democrats’ three.

The Legislature must redraw political lines every decade based on the latest population figures from the U.S. Census Bureau. In 2011, Republicans, working in secretive conditions, drew maps that packed Democratic voters into lopsided districts and spread out rural and suburban Republicans into districts with solid, but narrower, majorities. The maps allowed the GOP to hold more than 60% of legislative seats, even when Democrats won all statewide elections in 2018.

