Legislature approves education bills, putting election-year talking points into focus

The state Legislature approved more than a dozen education bills Tuesday that form a key plank of the Republican midterm election strategy: eliminating courses on racism and diversity, expanding private school vouchers and giving parents more control over their students' education.

Republican lawmakers' approval of the education-related bills Tuesday — which coincides with Public Schools Week, during which supporters emphasize the importance of public education — underscore conservatives' ongoing contention that public schools, especially in cities, are inflexible and failing.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers would almost certainly veto most or all of the proposed bills, but legislative Republicans as well as statewide gubernatorial candidates are likely to hit back at Evers, saying he is perpetuating racist policies and stymying parental control of schools.

The bills

The wide-ranging bills the Assembly approved Tuesday include a proposal by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, AB 884, that would specify that if any University of Wisconsin System institution requires a course in diversity or ethnic studies, students could instead complete a course on the U.S. Constitution, including the Bill of Rights. That bill passed 60-34 along party lines; the Senate is expected to vote on the measure Tuesday evening.

The Assembly passed 60-34 along party lines another Republican bill, AB 963, that proposes a “Parental Bill of Rights" that would allow a parent or guardian to sue a school district or school official if they don’t allow parents to:

Determine the names and pronouns used for the child while at school;

Review instructional materials and outlines used by the child’s school;

Access any education-related information regarding the child;

Receive advance notice of any polls or surveys conducted in the child’s classroom;

Request notice of when certain subjects will be taught or discussed;

Opt out of a class or instructional materials for reasons based on either religious or personal conviction.

The bill is now headed to the Senate.

A third bill the Assembly and Senate approved Tuesday, SB 409, would prohibit any instruction at University of Wisconsin System schools and technical colleges that "promotes race or sex stereotyping." The bill, aimed at prohibiting instruction about systemic racism, known broadly as "critical race theory," and systemic sexism instruction, would also prohibit training materials covering the same topics for UW System and technical college employees.

The bill passed the Senate 21-12 and Assembly 60-33 along party lines, and is now headed to Evers who will almost certainly veto the bill.

Democratic members of the Senate and Assembly criticized the measure as an attempt by Republicans to insert themselves into higher education curriculum and to limit confronting uncomfortable components of the past.

"We see discrimination, we see hate happening every single day in this country." Rep. Lisa Subeck, D-Madison, said ahead of the Assembly vote. "How do we stop that? In no small part, through education, through learning from our past."

Evers, a lifelong educator, has already vetoed a substantively similar "critical race theory" ban bill that applied to public schools, saying, “Our kids deserve to learn in an atmosphere conducive to learning without being subjected to state legislative encroachment that is neither needed nor warranted."

Rep. Francesca Hong, D-Madison, Tuesday offered a substitute amendment to the "critical race theory" ban bill that would instead require students to study Asian American history. That amendment was first worded in a bipartisan bill that hasn't gotten a hearing despite urgings by lawmakers on both sides. The Assembly voted to table the amendment.

The Assembly passed on a voice vote a bill, AB 966, that would dissolve the Milwaukee Public School System, which Republican lawmakers have long said is failing, replacing it with four to eight school districts. The bill is now headed to the Senate.

The divisive measure, which earned some Republican opposition at an executive hearing last week, comes as one bill proponent, the conservative IRG Action Fund, says the district "is simply 'too big to succeed' and too broken to be healed through half-measures."

Lawmakers in the Assembly approved a fifth bill, AB 970, that would vastly expand private school vouchers by eliminating the income limits in the statewide, Milwaukee County and Racine County private school voucher programs as well as create a temporary education expense reimbursement program for public school students. The bill, which a fiscal report stated could raise property taxes as much as $577 million, passed on a 59-34 vote, with Rep. Joel Kitchens, R-Sturgeon Bay voting against it. The bill is now headed to the Senate.

In a statement, Kitchens said his stance against the bill came from his opposition "to put a burden on our taxpayers and I don’t want to do it at the expense of our public schools."

Other proposals the Assembly approved Tuesday would create a statewide Charter School Authorizing Board and allow the board to authorize independent charter schools (Republicans previously created such a board under the University of Wisconsin System), which passed on a voice vote; require certain schools to employ armed school resource officers, which passed 61-32, with Rep. Steve Doyle, D-Onalaska, voting in favor; authorize a parental opt-out from face covering requirements in school buildings, which passed 60-32 along party lines; and loosen requirements to become a substitute teacher, which passed on a voice vote.

The context

The statewide Republican plan follows nationwide conservative efforts to revamp public schools and redefine what is and isn't appropriate for students to learn in taxpayer-funded schools.

Education was the campaign centerpiece for Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who won on a platform urging the banning of "critical race theory" curricula in K-12 schools despite educators insisting that the college-level theory examining how policies and laws perpetuate systemic racism in the United States was not taught below the college level.

Opponents of critical race theory contend the theory itself is racist and seeks to address an issue that doesn't exist.

In his first few days as governor, Youngkin signed an executive order banning critical race theory from being taught in schools, which is similar to the measure Evers vetoed. The Virginia governor also signed an order stating parents must be allowed to decide whether their child wears a mask in school, similar to Vos' bill that Evers is likely to veto.

While most if not all of the Wisconsin's Republican measures will likely fail this session because of Evers' veto pen, the bills would be ready for swift passage next session should a Republican gubernatorial candidate replace Evers.

In a statement, Evers' spokesperson Britt Cudaback said, "Gov. Evers will continue to do what’s best for our kids and supporting Republicans’ agenda to radicalize our classrooms isn’t it."

