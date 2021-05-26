 Skip to main content
Legislature hears testimony on bills that would ban transgender girls from girls sports
  • Updated
Trans athletes rally

Demonstrators gather outside the state Capitol in March as Republicans announced a bill that would ban transgender athletes from girls' sports. 

 GREG ANDERSON

The state Legislature waded into the culture wars on Wednesday, hearing public testimony on controversial Republican-authored bills that would ban transgender girls from participating in girls’ sports at the K-12 and college levels. 

Three legislative committees heard hours of testimony on the bills from a range of individuals and organizations, including cisgender women who called on lawmakers to pass the legislation. 

"Where is the support for us?" said Madison mountain bike racer Leia Schneeberger, who said she had an undefeated season in 2020 before losing twice this year to a biological woman. "I wouldn’t mind losing to someone like me, someone who worked hard and trained harder to be the best, someone who’s my peer. This is not the case. 

Schneeberger called her losses this year "the most demoralizing thing that has ever happened to me." 

Still, the bills lawmakers are considering wouldn't address Schneeberger's specific case, since the legislation covers only K-12 and collegiate sports. 

Supporters say the measures, which mirror ones passed by a variety of other states, would help maintain women's equality in sports carved out by 1972's Title IX, which gives women athletes the right to equal opportunity in sports in educational institutions that receive federal funds. 

Opponents, however, said the bill is a solution in search of a problem, is discriminatory and further marginalizes transgender children and adults. 

The two-bill package would require school districts and higher educational institutions to divide sports into three divisions based on sex: boys, girls and co-ed. The proposal defines “sex” as the sex assigned at birth by a physician.

The bills would prohibit people assigned at birth as "male" from participating on an athletic team or in a sport designated for people assigned at birth as "female."
 
Rachel Crowl, a transgender woman, said the legislation would have harmful repercussions for trans youth. 
 
"When the world tells you you don't belong, it sticks," Crowl said. "The legislation you're considering will only further complicate (trans youth) lives when they're already so very complicated. Life's already hard. Why make it harder?"

The bill's Assembly author, Rep. Barbara Dietrich, R-Oconomowoc, said there is a "whole army of women in Wisconsin sports" who don't want their titles and prizes awarded to transgender women because of the inherent biological advantages among people assigned male at birth.

With their legislation, Republicans have attempted to pit the rights of two marginalized groups against each other. 
 
"These women have worked hard and earned their accolades in their own right, and they deserve to have their title IX rights protected," Dietrich said. 
 
But with one supporter of the bill using the term "delusional" to describe transgender people, some supporters are using language that flies in the face of the contemporary medical understanding of transgender people. The American Medical Association describes trans and non-binary gender identities as "normal variations of human identity and expression." 
 
Opponents of the legislation repeatedly emphasized that transgender girls are girls, and that the law should help protect them, as well. 
 
For some women in sports, however, the issue is a matter of protecting people assigned female at birth. 
 
Beth Stelzer, an amateur powerlifter and founder of Save Women's Sports, said she has relied on sex-separated spaces to feel safe, and said the bills transcend politics. 
 
"We are women here saying no, why is that not enough?" Stelzer said. 

The introduction of these bills adds Wisconsin to a growing list of states that are introducing similar legislation as part of a coordinated effort by national anti-LGBTQ activists to spread myths and misinformation about what it means to be transgender and chip away at support for LGBTQ equality," said a group of 31 Wisconsin organizations in a statement opposing the bills. "Laws like these do not protect girls’ and women’s access to sport. Instead, they create greater inequality and fail to address actual barriers to access like a lack of resources, lack of training, and lack of investment in women coaches."

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers would almost certainly veto the bills if passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature. Amid the public hearings Wednesday, he tweeted his support for transgender kids, writing that they "deserve our love and support just like any other kid." 

Dietrich said she did not consult with the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association or athletic directors in crafting the bill, which she said most closely resembles Montana legislation.

 
This story will be updated.
 
 
 
