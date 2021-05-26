Legislature hears testimony on bills that would ban transgender girls from girls sports

The state Legislature waded into the culture wars on Wednesday, hearing public testimony on controversial Republican-authored bills that would ban transgender girls from participating in girls’ sports at the K-12 and college levels.

Three legislative committees heard hours of testimony on the bills from a range of individuals and organizations, including cisgender women who called on lawmakers to pass the legislation.

"Where is the support for us?" said Madison mountain bike racer Leia Schneeberger, who said she had an undefeated season in 2020 before losing twice this year to a biological woman. "I wouldn’t mind losing to someone like me, someone who worked hard and trained harder to be the best, someone who’s my peer. This is not the case.

Schneeberger called her losses this year "the most demoralizing thing that has ever happened to me."

Still, the bills lawmakers are considering wouldn't address Schneeberger's specific case, since the legislation covers only K-12 and collegiate sports.