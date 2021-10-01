Legislature issues first subpoenas in GOP election investigation to Green Bay, Milwaukee

Republicans in the state Legislature on Friday issued their first subpoenas as part of an ongoing GOP-led review of the 2020 presidential election, asking the Green Bay city clerk and Milwaukee Election Commission's executive director to appear in Brookfield in two weeks and hand over a swath of election related documents.

Green Bay city clerk Celestine Jeffreys and Milwaukee Election Commission executive director Claire Woodall-Vogg confirmed they received subpoenas signed by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, as well as an accompanying letter from former conservative Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, who is leading the partisan investigation.

The subpoena issued to Woodall-Vogg and Jeffreys compels them to turn over documents and copies of communications with city and state officials regarding the 2020 election, as well as for information about private funds to administer the 2020 election. Milwaukee, Green Bay, Kenosha, Madison and Racine all received such private grants.

The subpoena asks Woodall-Vogg and Jeffreys to appear in person before Gableman or his associates at an address in Brookfield on Friday, Oct. 15. The address is listed on Google maps as an office space rental agency.

Green Bay has been the subject of scathing criticism from Republicans for accepting grant money from the Center for Tech and Civic Life — funded largely by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Republicans have claimed the private group essentially took over administration of the 2020 election. The city has said the allegations are completely without merit, and that it followed state and federal laws.

A federal judge found nothing in the law to prohibit use of the grant money.

Jeffreys said the subpoena asks for "a very long list" of documents, and compels her to appear in Brookfield in two weeks to give testimony. She declined to immediately provide more details about the subpoena.

"Ensuring the 2020 election was conducted fairly and legally is critically important to maintaining faith in our election system," Vos said in a statement. "Justice Gableman is dedicated to finding the truth and has determined subpoenas are necessary to move forward in his investigation. Assembly Republicans will continue to work with Justice Gableman to ensure confidence is fully restored in our elections."

Specifically, the subpoena issued to Woodall-Vogg by Vos and Wisconsin State Assembly Chief Clerk Edward Blazel asks for information including:

all documents pertaining to election administration related to interactions with city of Milwaukee mayor Tom Barrett and Milwaukee Election Commission members Stephanie Findley, Carmen Cabrera and Jess Ripp

all documents and communications between the Milwaukee Election Commission and the Wisconsin Elections Commission regarding the election

all documents and communications between the Milwaukee Election Commission and officials or employees of the cities of Green Bay, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Madison and Racine regarding the election

all documents and communications between the commission and employees of any private corporations regarding the election

all documents or communications between the commission and the Center for Tech and Civic Life

Wisconsin officials have not found any widespread fraud during the November elections.

Democrats blasted GOP lawmakers for issuing the subpoena, charging that Vos "is using every power available to him to placate far-right extremists."

"Questions still remain — are these subpoenas themselves valid or are they more of the same from Republicans who clearly do not understand how our state statutes work?" said Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, ranking member of the Assembly elections committee. "Do these subpoenas require presentation of information to the Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections in open meetings - or is former Justice Michael Gableman trying to bully public officials into giving documents and testimony behind closed doors to a shadowy group of former Trump officials whose names we don’t even know?"

In August, Assembly elections commitee chair, Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, attempted to issue subpoenas for election materials to Brown and Milwaukee counties, but the subpoenas were not valid because they lacked a signature from Republican leadership.

That doesn't appear to be a problem with Friday's subpoena, signed by Vos.

Vos has said he is confident in the ongoing partisan election review, though Gableman had sent county clerks a suspicious email with an attachment created by a former Trump administration official.

The email was signed by Gableman but came from a Gmail address from someone with the name “John Delta” and contained a letter that was created by Andrew Kloster, a Republican attorney who worked in former President Donald Trump’s administration and falsely claimed the 2020 election was stolen in Wisconsin. The email and letter alarmed some clerks, who raised concerns about their authenticity and questioned what measures would be taken to protect sensitive information requested.

Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell said he doesn't think the subpoenas are necessary at this point, and that Vos and Gableman should have asked for the information first without resorting to subpoenas.

"It’s all public record," McDonell said. "You could just ask, and if they don’t produce something that’s an open record, then I suppose a subpoena would make sense."

