Legislature, Josh Kaul sue each other in pair of lawsuits over lame-duck laws

The Republican-controlled state Legislature and a former state lawmaker are suing Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul and Gov. Tony Evers' administration, alleging the Department of Justice is failing to follow rules for handling settlements stipulated in landmark legislation Republicans passed in 2018.

Additionally, Kaul has filed a suit of his own in Dane County Circuit Court against the Republican Legislature involving the handling of settlements. Both cases represent a continuation of litigation both parties brought directly to the Wisconsin Supreme Court but that the court denied to take up.

The Legislature and Adam Jarchow, a former state representative from Balsam Lake, filed suit in Polk County Circuit Court last week against Kaul and Department of Administration Secretary Joel Brennan, alleging the two had violated provisions of state law requiring the DOJ to deposit all settlement funds into the state's general fund as well as get approval from the state's budget committee before entering into settlement agreements.