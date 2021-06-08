Legislature, Josh Kaul sue each other in pair of lawsuits over lame-duck laws

The Republican-controlled state Legislature and a former state lawmaker are suing Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul and Gov. Tony Evers' administration, alleging the Department of Justice is failing to follow rules for handling settlements stipulated in landmark legislation Republicans passed in 2018.
Additionally, Kaul has filed a suit of his own in Dane County Circuit Court against the Republican Legislature involving the handling of settlements. Both cases represent a continuation of litigation both parties brought directly to the Wisconsin Supreme Court but that the court denied to take up.
The Legislature and Adam Jarchow, a former state representative from Balsam Lake, filed suit in Polk County Circuit Court last week against Kaul and Department of Administration Secretary Joel Brennan, alleging the two had violated provisions of state law requiring the DOJ to deposit all settlement funds into the state's general fund as well as get approval from the state's budget committee before entering into settlement agreements.
The two provisions are part of controversial legislation Wisconsin Republicans and Evers' predecessor, former Republican Gov. Scott Walker, adopted during a lame duck session in December 2018 curbing the power of Evers and Kaul after they were elected but before they took office. Since then, the DOJ and Legislature have butted heads over how the DOJ should follow the laws, but the Wisconsin Supreme Court last summer upheld the laws, rejecting arguments they were unconstitutional.
The court's ruling, however, didn't close the door on future lawsuits, with conservative Justice Brian Hagedorn noting that the court's ruling doesn't specifically address how the laws are applied, opening the door to the lawsuits filed last week and this week by Republicans as well as Kaul.
Kaul's lawsuit, filed on Tuesday in Dane County Circuit Court, asks for it to suspend the lame-duck law requirement that DOJ seek approval to settle cases in two categories: enforcement of consumer protection and environmental protection laws; and claims on behalf of executive agencies relating to the administration of programs they are charge to execute by law. DOJ argues that these provisions, as applied, violate the constitutional separation of powers.
Both the new lawsuit from Kaul and the one from the Republican Legislature are a second shot at litigating the laws after the Wisconsin Supreme Court declined to take up their requests directly.
The Vos lawsuit asked the high court to address the same issues in the suit filed by the Legislature and Jarchow, and the same goes for new lawsuit filed by Kaul. If adjudicated by lower courts, the cases could make their way back to the state Supreme Court.
The Jarchow lawsuit alleges Kaul has repeatedly violated the law by not submitting all proposed settlement agreements to the Republican-controlled budget committee for approval. The suit alleges Kaul has specifically failed to comply with this provision of the law in cases involving some manner of pre-suit negotiations that result in a final judgement in court.
The law states that any civil actions prosecuted by the DOJ "may be compromised or discontinued ... by submission of a proposed plan to the joint committee on finance for the approval of the committee."
The lawsuit also alleges that Kaul is violating the law's requirement that "[t]he attorney general shall deposit all settlement funds into the general fund." The lawsuit states that Kaul has not deposited at least $20 million in what appears to be settlement funds in the first five months of 2019 alone, and that Kaul has still not deposited any settlement money into the general fund.
The lawsuit asks the Polk County Circuit Court to comply with the law.