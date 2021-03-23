Legislature passes bill to allow take-out drinks; GOP seeks to give Legislature more control over federal coronavirus funds

"It’s important that more people from a variety of backgrounds have a say in how the money is spent, not just the governor," said Sen. Dale Kooyenga, R-Brookfield.

Vos, who described the proposal as the "single most important bill" of Tuesday's floor period, said the measure mirrors action in 2009 — passed by the Legislature under Democratic Gov. Jim Doyle — to grant legislative oversight on the use of federal stimulus dollars provided to the state during the Great Recession.

Democrats, however, said the bill represents another "power grab" by the GOP that would slow down the process of distributing the funds as quickly as possible and would even allow Republicans to indefinitely delay distribution of funds if they chose.

"The last thing we need to do is slow down money to Wisconsinites, to Wisconsin businesses, to programs that help people," said Sen. Jon Erpenbach, D-West Point. "That’s what this is going to do."

Sen. Robert Wirch, D-Somers, said the bill reflected a Republican majority "drunk with power."

COVID-19 bills