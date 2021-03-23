Legislature passes bill to allow take-out drinks; GOP seeks to give Legislature more control over federal coronavirus funds

Republicans in both houses of the state Legislature on Tuesday passed a bill that would hand over more control of federal COVID-19 stimulus funds to the state GOP-controlled Legislature, a measure that Gov. Tony Evers, who has broad jurisdiction over such funds, is likely to veto.
Additionally, with the Senate giving its approval Tuesday 28-2, the Legislature will send to Evers' desk a bill passed by the Assembly last week that would allow any Class B alcohol license holder, such as restaurants or taverns, to sell takeout drinks: wine or mixed drinks by the glass in a container that has a “tamper-evident seal.”
Sens. Janet Bewley, D-Mason, and Julian Bradley, R-Franklin, voted against the bill.
David Heide, who owns Liliana's and Little John's in Fitchburg, said the bill allowing the sale of glasses of wine or alcoholic cocktails to go is “huge” for restaurants like his.
However, Heide also expressed frustration that it took a year for the legislation to come to fruition, noting that his third establishment Charlie’s on Main, which closed last year due to the pandemic, could have stayed open if the drinks to go bill had passed sooner.
“Charlie’s closed because of this bill not getting passed earlier,” Heide said.
The Senate also passed legislation on a voice vote that still needs approval from the Assembly that would allow most alcohol retailers to take online or phone alcohol orders and deliver them to people parked on the premises. Establishments ranging from grocery stores to bars and restaurants would be allowed to take such orders under the legislation.
Stimulus oversight
The Senate voted 18-12 and the Assembly voted 59-36 along party lines to pass a bill that would give the Legislature more control over COVID-19 stimulus funds.
Evers has vowed to veto the legislation once it reaches his desk. If the measure is vetoed, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said Republicans "will have no choice but to go to court."
Control over federal stimulus money has again become a major issue in state government with the recent passage of the American Rescue Plan, a bill signed by President Joe Biden that will direct $3.2 billion to the state of Wisconsin, $2.3 billion to local governments and $189 million for critical infrastructure projects.
Evers already had broad discretion to spend the roughly $2 billion directed to Wisconsin through the CARES Act last March that could be used through 2020 for the state's COVID-19 response.
Evers has already vetoed a similar measure Republicans sent to him in February to give the Legislature's budget committee veto power over use of federal COVID-19 funds. But with the influx of new stimulus dollars, Republicans brought back the proposal, which would allow the Republican-controlled legislative budget committee two weeks to review and possibly object to the governor's planned use of federal funds related to COVID-19.
Republican lawmakers said the bill would allow a more diverse group of people to make decisions about how COVID-19 stimulus money is spent and gives the Legislature a rightful place at the table. Under current law, Evers has broad discretion over the use of such funds, except for money that goes directly to local governments and for money the federal government ties to specific programs.
"It’s important that more people from a variety of backgrounds have a say in how the money is spent, not just the governor," said Sen. Dale Kooyenga, R-Brookfield.
Vos, who described the proposal as the "single most important bill" of Tuesday's floor period, said the measure mirrors action in 2009 — passed by the Legislature under Democratic Gov. Jim Doyle — to grant legislative oversight on the use of federal stimulus dollars provided to the state during the Great Recession.
Democrats, however, said the bill represents another "power grab" by the GOP that would slow down the process of distributing the funds as quickly as possible and would even allow Republicans to indefinitely delay distribution of funds if they chose.
"The last thing we need to do is slow down money to Wisconsinites, to Wisconsin businesses, to programs that help people," said Sen. Jon Erpenbach, D-West Point. "That’s what this is going to do."
Sen. Robert Wirch, D-Somers, said the bill reflected a Republican majority "drunk with power."
COVID-19 bills
The Assembly on Tuesday also passed — largely along party lines — bills to prohibit certain government officials and business owners from requiring employees to get the coronavirus vaccine. Another bill prohibits COVID-19-related closures to churches or places of worship.
Currently, state law allows Wisconsin health officials to require vaccinations during a public health emergency, while allowing exceptions for medical circumstances or if the individual objects for religious or conscience reasons.
The proposed bills now head to the Senate for vote.
The Assembly also passed a bill 60-35 that would require Evers to submit to the Legislature a plan for when all state employees will return to in-person work. The bill heads to Evers’ desk.
Election investigation
Republicans in the Assembly on Tuesday also passed a resolution by a 58-35 vote that would authorize an investigation into the 2020 presidential election, in which President Joe Biden narrowly won Wisconsin by fewer than 21,000 votes.
A GOP-controlled legislative committee has already authorized an audit of the administration of the November election. The resolution would grant the committee the ability to issue subpoenas to seek testimony and gather documents, said Rep. Joe Sanfelippo, R-NewBerlin, who is vice-chairman of the committee.
While the Assembly elections and campaign committee has held two public hearings since its creation, it has not invited election officials to testify.
Republicans have said they hope the audit will help increase public confidence in a presidential election that suffered widespread doubt about its integrity. Those doubts were fueled by false and misleading claims about election fraud pushed by former President Donald Trump and other Republican lawmakers.
State Democrats described the resolution as an effort to erode residents’ trust in elections.
A partial recount affirmed the results of the 2020 election and audits and recounts found no significant problems with the state’s voting machines.
Gun control
State Democrats on Tuesday renewed their push for gun control legislation in Wisconsin after a shooting in Colorado left 10 people dead Monday.
Speaking during an online press conference before Tuesday’s session, Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, expressed interest in a recommitment to universal background checks, a proposal that Legislative Republicans refused to take up in late 2019, despite findings in a Marquette Law School Poll that year that found 80% of Wisconsinites support expanded background checks — including nearly 70% of gun owners.
“I’m not saying there’s a law that we can pass that can stop all of this gun violence, but leaders have a responsibility to take any measure possible,” Hintz said. “The idea that we can’t do anything or that were not going to do anything for unfounded reasons is absurd.”
In a tweet about the Colorado shooting on Tuesday, Evers said “Gun violence must not continue to be a daily tragedy in this nation. We must act.”
Speaking with reporters Tuesday, Vos questioned the need for universal background checks, adding that there isn’t much the state can do if a firearm is purchased legally. He added that background checks are already required for firearm purchases at federally licensed dealers — however such checks are not required for private sales, like at gun shows.
"I have not seen exactly how in the circumstances that they described that the guns were obtained, but if they were done lawfully, it seems that we already have a process and if someone chooses to break the law, there’s very little that we can do besides arrest them after they’ve committed the act,” Vos said.