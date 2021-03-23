Legislature passes bill to allow takeout drinks; GOP seeks to give Legislature more control over federal coronavirus funds

Gun control

State Democrats on Tuesday renewed their push for gun control legislation in Wisconsin after a shooting in Colorado left 10 people dead Monday.

Speaking during an online press conference before Tuesday’s session, Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, expressed interest in a recommitment to universal background checks, a proposal that Republicans refused to take up in late 2019, despite findings in a Marquette Law School Poll that year that found 80% of Wisconsinites support expanded background checks — including nearly 70% of gun owners.

“I’m not saying there’s a law that we can pass that can stop all of this gun violence, but leaders have a responsibility to take any measure possible,” Hintz said. “The idea that we can’t do anything or that were not going to do anything for unfounded reasons is absurd.”

In a tweet about the Colorado shooting on Tuesday, Evers said, “Gun violence must not continue to be a daily tragedy in this nation. We must act.”

Speaking with reporters Tuesday, Vos questioned the need for universal background checks, noting that background checks are already required for firearm purchases at federally licensed dealers. However such checks are not required for private sales, including at gun shows.