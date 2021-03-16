Legislature takes action to protect conversion therapy, block PFAS rule

The rules committee introduced a bill in January to block the rule from taking effect. On Tuesday, the Senate voted 20-12 to place the bill in committee, which effectively blocks the DSPS rule from going into effect since Evers' can't veto it since it won't reach his desk. The Senate voted 20-12 to place it in committee. All of the chamber's Democrats voted against the move.

The Republican-controlled Assembly also moved to place the rule in committee.

Sen. Tim Carpenter, D-Milwaukee, who is openly gay, denounced conversion therapy as brainwashing, and said allowing it would harm young people.

"It doesn't work, it's a sham, it's a political talking point to make some people feel good, like Rush Limbaugh," Carpenter said, referring to the late radio host Senate Republicans would honor later in the day. "It's not the truth."

Mike Mikalsen, a spokesman for Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, co-chairman of the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules, said the committee's objections to the conversion therapy and PFAS rules, among others, were not based on the merits of the rules, but rather upon the belief that the rules went beyond the scope of state law.