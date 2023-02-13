Any outstanding question about the Wisconsin Supreme Court election's national importance has just been answered: Of liberal candidate Janet Protasiewicz's $195,000 fundraising haul in large donations last week, only $7,500 came from in-state donors.

The Milwaukee County Circuit judge's influx of out-of-state funds highlights national liberals' atypical financial and political investments in the race. A liberal winning in the April 4 election could lead to the realization of numerous Democratic priorities, from redrawing the state's legislative maps to legalizing abortion and having a court majority in case of any 2024 presidential election challenges.

Conservatives consider the race to be just as important as liberals, as they seek to protect the same policies Democrats want to reverse, but no conservative candidate reported any big donations from non-Wisconsinites last week.

All four Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates must report their fundraising hauls between Jan. 1 and Feb. 6 on Monday. From Feb. 6 on, candidates must also report any donation over $1,000 from a single source. Protasiewicz's $195,000 comes from the latter category. No candidate as of late Monday morning has reporting their January and early February donations yet.

Between Feb. 8 and Feb. 12, conservative candidate and Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow reported raising just over $50,000, entirely from in-state donors. Conservative candidate and former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly reported $1,000 last week from one in-state donor. Liberal candidate and Dane County Circuit Judge reported $3,500 in monetary donations last week from two out-of-state donors.

Outside groups have added millions to the mix. The liberal A Better Wisconsin Together Political Fund is spending over $1.5 million attacking Dorow pre-primary. The pro-Kelly group Fair Courts America, funded by the Illinois-based Republican donor Richard Uihlein, is spending over $1.8 million on his behalf, according to the liberal Brennan Center for Justice.

The Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce Issues Mobilization Council is spending just over $250,000 and Wisconsin Alliance for Reform is spending just under $500,000 attacking Protasiewicz, according to the Brennan Center. The pro-Dorow group Justice for Wisconsin is spending $55,000 supporting Dorow pre-primary.