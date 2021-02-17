Liberal legal group, union allege Republican slate of presidential electors broke law when they met in December

As the law prescribed, Gov. Tony Evers and the other nine presidential electors appointed by the Democratic Party cast their votes at noon on Dec. 14 and sent official documents reflecting their actions to the President of the U.S. Senate, the Wisconsin Secretary of State, the Archivist of the United States and the Chief Judge of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin.

But during that time, the slate of presidential electors appointed by Republicans prior to the election, along with a replacement, also met in the state Capitol and sent along documents to the same federal officials claiming to have cast Wisconsin's 10 electoral votes for Trump, despite his loss.

According to the complaint, all but one of the Republicans who met in December had been designated by the Republican Party as presidential electors if Trump had won.