Lobbyist Bill McCoshen decides not to run for Wisconsin governor

Longtime lobbyist and long-rumored gubernatorial candidate Bill McCoshen on Wednesday announced he would not seek the Republican nomination for governor next year.

McCoshen, who served as former aide and commerce secretary under former Gov. Tommy Thompson, tweeted a statement that he was opting out of the 2022 race one day after Michael Best Strategies, a national lobbying and governmental relations firm, announced the acquisition of McCoshen's Capitol Consultants on Tuesday. McCoshen will become a partner at Michael Best.

"My family and I have decided that I will not be a candidate for the GOP gubernatorial nomination in 2022," McCoshen said. "This was a difficult decision. I have spent the past 15 months traveling the state meeting with citizens, business owners and political leaders to gauged their interest in my candidacy. I was very encouraged by the response I received and will be forever grateful to those who offered support."

McCoshen had long been rumored to be a potential 2022 candidate for governor. In April, the Wisconsin Conservative Digest reported McCoshen was planning to run for governor in 2022 and would officially announce his bid in the summer. Then, he said he wouldn't be making a final decision until June, a deadline that has long passed.