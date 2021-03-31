 Skip to main content
Lobbyist Bill McCoshen mulling bid for governor
Lobbyist Bill McCoshen mulling bid for governor

  Updated
Bill McCoshen

Bill McCoshen, managing partner at Capitol Consultants. 

 MICHELLE STOCKER

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers hasn't announced whether he's running for re-election in 2022, but on the Republican side, the race may already be heating up. 

Longtime lobbyist Bill McCoshen, who served as an aide and commerce secretary under former Gov. Tommy Thompson, is considering jumping into the race for governor as a Republican. 

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Conservative Digest reported McCoshen is running for governor in 2022 and will officially announce his bid this summer. In a text message, however, McCoshen stopped short of confirming a run. 

"There are still a few more steps in the exploratory process," McCoshen said. "I won't make a final decision until June."

McCoshen has long been involved in Wisconsin politics. He served as campaign manager for Thompson, one of the most popular governors in Wisconsin history, and under Thompson served as secretary of commerce between 1994 and 1998. McCoshen is also the founder and president of the Janesville Jets NAHL club and chairman of the North American Hockey League, as well as owner of Capitol Consultants, a lobbying firm. 

McCoshen would almost certainly face competition for the Republican nomination. Former Republican Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch is almost certain to launch a 2022 bid for governor and is positioned to lead that race. 

Also in the Republican mix is Reince Priebus, former chief of staff to President Donald Trump and former leader of the Wisconsin and national Republican parties, is reportedly considering bids for either Wisconsin governor or U.S. senator. 

Kevin Nicholson, who ran unsuccessfully for the Republican U.S. Senate nomination in 2018, told the Wisconsin State Journal last year he’ll run again for the Senate if Johnson opts out. If Johnson does decide on a re-election bid, Nicholson said he’ll run for governor instead.

Other Republicans considering a possible run for governor next year include Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow, U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher, former U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy. 

