Lobbyist Bill McCoshen mulling bid for governor

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers hasn't announced whether he's running for re-election in 2022, but on the Republican side, the race may already be heating up.

Longtime lobbyist Bill McCoshen, who served as an aide and commerce secretary under former Gov. Tommy Thompson, is considering jumping into the race for governor as a Republican.

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Conservative Digest reported McCoshen is running for governor in 2022 and will officially announce his bid this summer. In a text message, however, McCoshen stopped short of confirming a run.

"There are still a few more steps in the exploratory process," McCoshen said. "I won't make a final decision until June."