Lone Democratic candidate leads fundraising efforts in 8th Senate District special election

The lone Democratic candidate running to fill a Republican-leaning state Senate district has so far outraised her GOP challengers leading up to an April special election that will determine whether Republicans reclaim a veto-proof majority in the 33-member chamber.

Jodi Habush Sinykin, of Whitefish Bay, will run unopposed in the Feb. 21 Democratic primary for the 8th Senate District, which was previously held by longtime Republican Sen. Alberta Darling, R-River Hills.

Habush Sinykin raised just over $40,000 between Dec. 7, when she announced candidacy, and the end of last month. Of that, just shy of $30,000 came from individual donations, while the remainder came from committees, according to campaign finance reports filed with the Wisconsin Ethics Commission.

Several Republicans are also running for the seat. They will meet in the Feb. 21 spring primary, with the winner facing Habush Sinykin on the April 4 ballot, which also includes several local elections and a high-stakes race for the Wisconsin Supreme Court that will determine whether conservatives or liberals hold a crucial majority on the state's high court.

State Rep. Dan Knodl, R-Germantown, raised more than $9,000 in individual donations between Oct. 25 and Dec. 31 of last year. He also raised about $13,000 from committee transfers and put $10,000 of his own funds into his campaign.

Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, raised about $8,700 from individuals and another $3,000 in committee transfers between Oct. 25, 2022 and the end of December.

Thiensville Village President Van Mobley is also on the ballot.

Despite the fundraising advantage, Habush Sinykin faces some historical challenges in the upcoming election. A Democrat has not held the seat since 1992, when Darling won the district, but several communities encompassing Milwaukee, including those in the 8th Senate District, have seen their GOP margins trending downward over the years.

The 8th Senate District is located north of Milwaukee and includes portions of Whitefish Bay, Brown Deer, Cedarburg, Grafton, Menomonee Falls and Germantown.

Knodl has served in the Assembly since 2009. He launched his campaign on Dec. 1, about a week after Darling announced her plans to retire.

Brandtjen's joined the race weeks after Assembly Republicans voted in a closed meeting to no longer allow Brandtjen to participate in the chamber's GOP closed caucus.

Brandtjen later lost her position as chair of the Assembly Elections Committee after using her position as committee chair for the past year to provide a platform to conspiracy theorists and deniers of the results of Wisconsin's 2020 presidential election, despite multiple reviews, recounts and court decisions affirming that President Joe Biden defeated former President Donald Trump in the state by about 21,000 votes.

Brandtjen was first elected to the Assembly in 2014 and spent eight years as a Waukesha County supervisor.

If a Republican wins the 8th Senate District seat, the GOP would reclaim a two-thirds majority in the chamber, a threshold needed to vote to overturn a governor's veto. However, Republicans are two seats short of a two-thirds majority in the state Assembly. Both chambers need supermajorities in order to successfully overturn a governor's veto.

