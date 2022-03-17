Longtime Democratic Secretary of State Doug La Follette seeking another term

Wisconsin's longest serving Secretary of State Doug La Follette will be seeking his 11th consecutive term this fall as he looks to stave off a GOP push to claim the largely powerless office and transfer into it power over state elections.

"Two years ago I might well have made a different decision but now, with the integrity of this office at risk, many people have urged me to consider running for reelection," La Follette, 81, said in the Capitol rotunda Thursday. "Many Democrats, of course, and some Republicans who I’ve talked with in recent months say they believe that I would be the strongest candidate to keep this office in the hands of a Democrat and therefore protected from such election meddling."

The Legislature has already stripped much of the secretary of state's powers over the years. However, several Republicans have viewed the seat as an opportunity to put in place more controls over the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission, an agency that has faced mounting criticism from Republicans over how it handled the 2020 election — despite no evidence of widespread fraud.

Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, announced a run for the seat in December and plans to install into the office more controls over state elections. She has received endorsements from more than 50 state lawmakers, all Republicans.

Loudenbeck said in a statement the longtime secretary of state's announcement "is an appeal to support his platform of getting paid to do nothing, keeping his office closed to the public, and not offering anything new to add value to the office of Secretary of State, especially in the area of restoring voter confidence in our election process."

“Regardless of how one feels about the results of the 2020 elections, enough questions have been raised about the process and gridlock at the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) to justify a hard look at including the Secretary of State in election oversight as this Constitutional office is directly accountable to the voters," Loudenbeck said.

Republican candidates Dimitry Becker, Justin Schmidtka and Jay Schroeder are also running for the seat with hopes of having the office take on election oversight duties.

Wisconsin's secretary of state hasn't been in charge of elections since 1974 and the office's powers have been whittled down over the years by the Legislature. Former Republican Gov. Scott Walker removed the office's power to publish bills after La Follette delayed publishing the former governor's Act 10 collective bargaining law in 2011.

The office's budget and staffing has also been reduced over time and it currently has just a few duties, including processing annual requests to authenticate documents for trade, travel, adoptions and education.

Eliminating the office — an idea teased by Republicans in the past — would require voter approval to amend the state Constitution. Giving the office more duties related to elections would need to be approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature and governor.

La Follette has been in the office since 1983, but said this fall could be his most competitive race yet.

"I imagine it's going to be difficult because the Republicans, and Mr. Trump himself, have raised lots of money and they may be sending that money to Republican candidates in many states and that could also be happening in Wisconsin," La Follette told the Wisconsin State Journal Thursday.

La Follette was first elected secretary of state in 1974 and served one term before stepping down to run for lieutenant governor. Vel Phillips, the first Black candidate to hold statewide office in Wisconsin, was elected after La Follette's departure.

La Follette defeated Phillips in the 1982 Democratic primary for the office and won that November and has since been reelected nine times. He spent eight years — from 2011 to 2019 — as the only Democrat to hold statewide office in Wisconsin, until a sweeping victory by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, Attorney General Josh Kaul and State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski in 2018.

Evers and Kaul are also seeking reelection this fall and Godlewski is running for U.S. Senate for the seat currently held by Republican Sen. Ron Johnson.

