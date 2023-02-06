Kirsten Johnson, who has spent more than two decades as a public health leader in various local, state, national and international capacities, has been appointed to lead the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Gov. Tony Evers announced Monday.
Evers said in a statement announcing Johnson's appointment she has "a storied, 20-plus year career in public health and public service, including her time serving Washington and Ozaukee counties and the city of Milwaukee during some of our state’s toughest days."
“I have no doubt that her wealth of experience in public health, as well as her commitment to reducing disparities in health so every Wisconsinite can live their best and fullest life, will serve the Department and our state well," Evers added.
Johnson previously worked as health commissioner for the city of Milwaukee. Before that, she served more than a decade as director and health officer of the Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department. During that time, Johnson oversaw the merger of the two counties' health departments.
People are also reading…
Johnson also worked as a health policy fellow and advisor for former U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, helping develop policy for the House Committee on Ways and Means.
“Over the past 20 years of my career in public health, I have worked to address the challenges and health disparities facing Wisconsin’s rural, urban, and suburban communities alike — disparities that were laid bare by the pandemic,” Johnson said.
Johnson's appointment will go into effect on Feb. 27. She fills the vacancy created by the last year's departure of former DHS Secretary Karen Timberlake.
Johnson's appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.
Johnson received her master's degree in public health from Tulane University of Public Health and Tropical Medicine. She also holds certifications as a public health professional and certified education specialist. She has served on several committees, including the Medical College of Wisconsin Master of Public Health Program Advisory Committee, the National Association of City and County Public Health Officials and the Wisconsin Association of Local Health Departments and Boards.
Fave 5: Reporter David Wahlberg picks his top stories of 2022
COVID-19 continued to be an important story in 2022 (along with flu and RSV this fall). But I had more time this year to write about other topics, from abortion services and nurse labor relations to home care worker shortages and orthopedic surgeons starting an independent practice.
I also focused again on the opioid overdose epidemic, which resulted in a record 1,427 deaths in Wisconsin in 2021. Stories about a young woman who got a liver transplant as an infant from a little boy and passersby who rescued a father and son from a fiery interstate crash were both heartwarming and heartbreaking.
An article about mistakes recently found in the orangutan genome published years ago offered a glimpse into the scientific process and zoo management. As the nation debates whether gender treatments should be given to adolescents who identify as transgender, I told the stories of how two local families navigated the issue.
Thanks to families of eight young people who died from opioid overdoses for letting me tell their stories.
The way tragedy can turn into triumph through organ transplants never ceases to amaze me.
If you were stuck in traffic by a crash, would you risk your life to pull people out of a burning vehicle?
Scientific errors resulted in a high-profile correction and raised questions about breeding in zoos.
Some say gender treatments should be restricted to adults, but puberty might be the most important time to intervene.