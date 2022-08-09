Longtime secretary of state La Follette wins, will face Loudenbeck in fall

Wisconsin's secretary of state since 1983 won his primary Tuesday and will face a current state legislator from Clinton in the November election.

Doug La Follette beat Alexia Sabor in the Democratic primary. Sabor is chair of the Dane County Democratic Party who left her job as a project manager with a tech company to run full-time for the position.

On the Republican side, state Rep. Amy Loudenbeck was declared the winner over Jay Schroeder by the Associated Press late Tuesday.

Unlike in many other states, Wisconsin's secretary of state has no control over elections, or any substantive duties at all. But all three Republican candidates proposed returning elections administration to the office after criticizing decisions made by the state's Republican-created Elections Commission in the 2020 presidential election, when Donald Trump lost Wisconsin. All three have echoed Trump’s false claims that fraud cost him the election.

In the race for state treasurer — another constitutional office whose major duties have been transferred over the years to unelected but expert government agencies — attorney John Leiber, a Republican, was likely to face either current Fitchburg Mayor Aaron Richardson or Wausau radiologist Gillian Battino in November. The Democratic primary had not been decided as of press time.

Leiber has said his two goals for the office are to keep its budget as small as possible and protect and increase the $1.4 billion in state trust funds the office oversees, including for education needs. He opposes expanding the office.

Battino has said she'd like to expand the office to help those with disabilities create tax-sheltered savings plans, work with nonprofit organizations to help the un- and underbanked, and demand greater transparency in prescription drug-pricing.

Richardson has said he would promote financial literacy and look to increase homeownership by bringing a rent-to-own program Fitchburg has piloted to the entire state.

The current treasurer, first-term Democrat Sarah Godlewski, did not run for reelection so she could run for U.S. Senate. She dropped out of that race on July 29.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.