A bipartisan group of lawmakers released several measures Tuesday intended to increase lower-cost housing for Wisconsinites, including through the creation of loan programs to build infrastructure, convert vacant commercial buildings into homes and rehabilitate housing above commercial businesses.
Another measure would expand an existing home-rehabilitation program, and a fifth would seek to limit the ways local governments can step in to stop new housing developments.
The proposals come as lawmakers confront an ongoing housing crisis, with older adults retiring from work but remaining in their homes, leaving fewer places to live for working Wisconsinites. Lawmakers also are trying to increase the incentives for younger adults to move to the state.
The state’s 65-or-older population is expected to increase by 334,000 by 2030, but the number of adults under 65 will fall by 130,000, according to the Wisconsin Counties Association’s nonpartisan research arm, Forward Analytics.
Last week, the Legislature’s Republican-controlled finance committee stripped about $270 million from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ budget seeking to increase lower-cost housing.
The state defines housing as being affordable when occupants spend no more than 30% of their gross income on living costs, including utilities, according to the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority, or WHEDA.
One measure released Tuesday would create a no-interest loan program to fund infrastructure, such as plumbing and sidewalks, for lower-cost and senior housing developments. Under the draft measure, 75% of the loans under the new program would go to fund lower-cost housing infrastructure development and 25% would be for senior housing infrastructure.
Another draft proposal would create a loan program for developers converting vacant commercial buildings into lower-cost or senior housing. The loan program, administered by WHEDA, would require the developers to create at least 16 housing units. Under the draft bill, 25% of the money would be set aside to fund senior housing projects.
That proposal would allow for the no-interest loans to amount to 20% of each project cost or $1 million per project, whichever is less.
A third draft proposal would provide no-interest loans to rehabilitate housing on the second or third floor of a building that has a main floor used for commercial space. The measure would require the housing to have been constructed at least 40 years earlier, be vacant and to constitute lower-cost housing.
That draft measure would allow $20,000 for each loan or 25% of the total rehabilitation cost, whichever is less.
Another measure would expand eligibility for WHEDA’s housing rehabilitation loan fund. The draft bill would open the program up to remove asbestos or other internal environmental hazards; replace an interior wall, ceiling or flooring; or fix a home’s plumbing. Unlike the other proposals, it would require WHEDA to charge interest on its loans.
Rep. Jodi Emerson, D-Eau Claire, was the sole Democrat to sign on to the bills, each of which had several Republican authors.
She didn’t sign on to a fifth bill in the package that its authors said would limit the ability of residents to block new housing.
The draft measure would require local governments to approve housing-development proposals that are “consistent with local zoning, subdivision regulations and comprehensive plans,” according to a legislative memo seeking support for the bill. Developers would be allowed to sue if a local government denies a proposal that abides by local rules.
The Wisconsin Builders Association stated it supports the measures. A spokesperson for Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
