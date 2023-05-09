A bipartisan group of lawmakers released several measures Tuesday proposing to increase lower-cost housing for Wisconsinites, including through the creation of loan programs to build infrastructure for housing developments, convert vacant commercial buildings into homes and rehabilitate housing above commercial businesses.

Another measure would expand an existing home rehabilitation program, and a fifth would seek to limit the ways local governments can step in to stop new housing developments.

The proposals come as lawmakers confront an ongoing housing crisis, with older adults retiring from work but remaining in their homes, leaving fewer places to live for working Wisconsinites. Lawmakers are also trying to increase the incentives for younger adults to move to the state.

The state's 65-or-older population is expected to increase by 334,000 by 2030, but the number of adults under 65 will fall by 130,000, according to the Wisconsin Counties Association's nonpartisan research arm, Forward Analytics.

Last week, the Legislature's Republican-controlled finance committee stripped around $270 million from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' budget seeking to increase lower-cost housing.

The state defines housing as being affordable when an occupant pays no more than 30% of their gross income on living costs, including utilities, according to the Wisconsin Housing Economic Development Authority.

One measure that a group of several bipartisan lawmakers released Tuesday would create a no-interest loan program to fund infrastructure, like plumbing and sidewalks, for lower-cost and senior housing developments. Under the draft measure, 75% of the loans under the new program would go to fund lower-cost housing infrastructure developments and 25% would be for senior housing infrastructure.

Another draft proposal would create a loan program for developers converting vacant commercial buildings into lower-cost or senior housing. The loan program, administered by the the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority, would require the developers to create at least 16 housing units. Under the draft bill, 25% of the money would be set aside to fund senior housing projects.

That proposal would allow for the no-interest loans to amount to 20% of each project cost or $1 million per project, whichever is less.

A third draft proposal would provide no-interest loans to rehabilitate housing on the second- or third-floor of a building whose main floor has a commercial use. The measure would require the housing to have been constructed at least 40 years prior, be vacant and to constitute lower-cost housing.

That draft measure would allow $20,000 for each loan or 25% of the total rehabilitation cost, whichever is less.

Another measure would expand the eligibility to access Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority's housing rehabilitation loan fund. The draft bill would open the program up to remove asbestos or other internal environmental hazards; replacing an interior wall, ceiling or flooring; and fixing a home's internal plumbing system. Unlike the other proposals, this one would require the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority to charge interest on its loans.

Rep. Jodi Emerson, D-Eau Claire, was the sole Democrat to sign onto those bills, which each had several Republicans signed up as authors.

She didn't sign onto a fifth bill in the package that its authors said would limit those against new housing developments from delaying or terminating the housing development approval process.

The draft measure would require local governments to approve housing development proposals that are "consistent with local zoning, subdivision regulations, and comprehensive plans," according to a legislative memo seeking support on the bill. Developers would be allowed to sue if a local government denies a proposal that abides by local rules.

The Wisconsin Builders Association stated it supports the measure. A spokesperson for Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.