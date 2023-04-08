There was a time when it seemed almost every town had at least one video rental store — the go-to joint to pick up the latest blockbuster release, find that obscure hidden gem, browse the aisles of iconic box art or simply talk about movies.

But the explosion of online streaming services led to the demise of industry titans like Blockbuster and Family Video, along with countless local video stores, leaving Madison cinephiles with one brick-and-mortar option: Four Star Video.

At the helm of the 38-year-old rental store is 34-year-old Lewis Peterson, who joined Four Star Video in 2013. A year later, Peterson became one of four co-owners as the business shifted to a cooperative. In 2019, Nick Propheter, Helen Boldt and Andy Fox departed from the business, which is no longer a cooperative. That left co-owner Lewis, who in December of that year relocated Four Star Video, along with its more than 23,000 DVDs and VHS tapes, to the store’s current location at 459 W. Gilman St.

Can you tell me about how things have been going since the move?

We moved here in 2019, got everything set up, had our grand reopening party in early March 2020, and maybe a week, week and a half later, COVID hit. At that time, honestly, I thought, “Well, maybe this is it,” but somehow we pulled through.

When I started here, I thought, “Well, maybe this will be a fun thing to do for six months and then do something else,” and now it’s almost 10 years later and I’m still doing it.

It’s no secret that video rental stores have struggled over the years. What do you attribute to Four Star Video’s resilience in such a challenging market?

It’s a little bit stubbornness. I really like doing this job. I don’t imagine I’m ever going to have a job that’s better than this, so if there’s a way that I can keep doing this, that’s what I’m going to do.

Also, our customers are very loyal to us. Many of them are predating my time here. I have customers that have been coming here longer than I have been alive, so I’m stubborn, and my customers are stubborn right along with me.

But we’re offering something that you can’t get from a computer algorithm. We’re real people making the recommendations. It’s everything under one roof that’s not subject to licensing and it’s not going to disappear.

You recently held a subscriber drive, which came in above your initial goal. How would you describe your dedicated customer base?

One of our struggles is, people know that we’re here and we definitely have name recognition, but there’s sometimes a bit of disconnect in that, “Yeah, Four Star is really cool,” but you have to spend money there or it’s not going to be there.

We started the subscriber drive in the beginning of February and it culminated in a party on March 11, which I will say, the party is really the thing that put us over the top. It’s maybe a little bit cliché, but with Wisconsinites, if you give them free food and especially free alcohol, they’re very receptive.

There was a time when just about every town had at least one video store. Do you have any personal memories browsing the aisles?

When I went to the video store as a kid there were always those certain posters. I remember seeing the poster for “The Silence of the Lambs” and being kind of confused by it and asking my mom what it was and she said, “Oh, that is not a movie for you.” So, of course, now I’m curious, but it’s not until years later that I actually watch the movie.

There’s certain box covers that people always talk about like, “Oh yeah, I saw the cover of ‘Monkey Shines,’” that’s a big one. Or “Alice, Sweet Alice.” I remember seeing that cover, which is a translucent plastic mask, and it’s so freaky. What is this?

I understand you’re the subject of an upcoming documentary on video stores?

So the documentary has been in process since pretty much before we moved here in 2019. It’s led by someone who is Madison-based, Brian Alberth. He started with us, but he travels for work, so he’s been filming with existing video stores all over the country for the last four years.

I’m excited for it to finally come out. Hopefully it’ll be within the next year. The tentative title is “Rent This.”

Now for some rapid-fire questions. Without thinking too hard, top 3 favorite movies?

Oh, the question. I get asked this question all the time and feel I always preface it with, “There’s not a real answer to that question.” Usually my answer is “Wild at Heart.” “True Stories,” I like a lot. And “They Came Together,” I really like that one.

Favorite genre of film?

I would say comedy and horror, those are my genres. Though I try to watch anything and everything. I’ll force myself to watch movies even if I think they’re boring. I feel I need to know so I can recommend them or not recommend them to people.

Ultimate guilty pleasure movie?

I do like to watch really bad movies. Actually, here’s a very obscure one. It’s called “Aladin,” which is basically a rip-off of the Aladdin Disney cartoon. It’s the most perfectly incompetent movie I’ve ever seen.

It almost seems like it was a class project and someone said, “Let’s try to squeeze a little bit of money out of this and release it.”

I watched it when I was 20 and again at 33 and I think I found it just as funny. So that’s my answer, “Aladin” by Dingo Pictures.