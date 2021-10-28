LRB: Laws did not preclude Madison from giving Audit Bureau direct access to ballots

State and federal laws did not prevent Madison election officials from providing the Legislative Audit Bureau access to election records, according to a new memo from the Legislative Reference Bureau.

The Thursday memo, prepared at the request of Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, comes one day after the Legislature's legal department issued a memo that Madison’s decision to prohibit nonpartisan state auditors from handling ballots was “arguably reasonable” under federal law.

The dueling memos follow the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau's report, released Friday, focusing on how clerks complied with state laws in the presidential primary in April 2020 and the general election last November. In addition to making 30 recommendations for the Wisconsin Elections Commission and 18 for the Legislature to consider, the Audit Bureau's report noted that Madison, Milwaukee County, and the town of Little Suamico in Oconto County did not allow auditors to physically handle ballots, citing ballot-security guidance from the U.S. Department of Justice.

The Reference Bureau's memo states that state law gives the Audit Bureau complete access to all records during an audit investigation and federal law and guidance does not prohibit an election official from handing over election records.

"All that is required is for an election official to establish 'administrative procedures' to ensure the retention and security of the election records," according to the memo, which was prepared by Reference Bureau chief Richard Champagne and chief counsel Joe Kreye. "This was presumably done in all of the 30 municipalities under LAB review except Madison."

Madison City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl told the Audit Bureau in late August that she would provide copies of ballots, absentee ballot envelopes and other election-related documents but would not supply the original documents.

On Monday, Senate Republican leaders authorized the Senate Elections, Election Process Reform and Ethics Committee to conduct an investigation into the Audit Bureau’s findings, including the city of Madison’s refusal to provide the agency with direct access to actual ballots.

"Thirty other municipalities in Wisconsin followed state law and provided the requested information to the LAB," LeMahieu said in a statement. "The City of Madison is not above the law. It is time for them to work with the Legislative Audit Bureau and follow the law."

The offices of Witzel-Behl and Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

A separate memo issued Tuesday by the Legislative Council, prepared at the request of Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley, D-Mason, noted that “application of the U.S. Department of Justice guidance among the clerks in Wisconsin is not uniform."

The memo stated that could be due to legal interpretation or practice, or it could be due to the extent to which individual clerks believe they can safeguard records that are physically handled by a third party.

"Assuming that the clerks who declined to allow LAB staff to physically handle election records acted in good faith and consistently apply this interpretation to all third parties, it is arguably reasonable to permit only clerks’ staff to physically handle election records based upon the U.S. Department of Justice guidance," the memo states.

Bewley said in a statement Wednesday that the memo “makes clear” that Madison “acted appropriately,” and said the Audit Bureau declined to look at copies of Madison ballots or use some other process to complete its audit.

A separate investigation into how the 2020 election was carried out, particularly in Madison and the state’s four other largest and heavily Democratic cities, is also underway. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, hired retired state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman to carry out the one-party review.

A recount and court decisions have affirmed that President Joe Biden defeated former President Donald Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes last November. Four voters out of roughly 3 million who cast ballots have been charged with fraud.

