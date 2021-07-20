Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes joins crowded Democratic field for US Senate

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes on Tuesday announced plans to run for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Ron Johnson, adding another name to a packed Democratic field.
Thirty-four-year-old Barnes is Wisconsin's first Black lieutenant governor and, if elected, he would become the state's first Black U.S. Senator.
"Hard-working families deserve every opportunity, but politicians like Senator Ron Johnson aren’t delivering," Barnes said in a tweet announcing his candidacy. "Instead of changing our dreams, we need to change the game. Join us."
Barnes joins an already crowded field of Democratic candidates vying for the seat currently held by Johnson, who closed out June with about $1.7 million in campaign funds on hand despite not yet formally announcing whether he'll seek another term or not.
Barnes said he will not take donations from corporate political action committees to fund his campaign.
Other Democratic candidates running for the seat include Wausau radiologist Dr. Gillian Battino, state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, state Sen. Chris Larson, D-Milwaukee, Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry, who is currently on leave to campaign, Franklin business owner Adam Murphy, Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson and Democratic Party activist Peter Peckarsky.
Lasry, the son of billionaire, has proved to be the most adept fundraiser among the Democratic primary candidates so far. He raised more than $1 million in the second quarter of the year without using his own funds, amounting to more than $2 million raised so far during the campaign.
While Barnes' statewide position as lieutenant governor may catapult him to being a frontrunner in the race, he'll be faced with pressure to outraise his rivals and compete for attention with a crowd of candidates that already includes Godlewski, another candidate whose name has appeared on a statewide ballot.
Still, the role of lieutenant governor is one with few official duties except to be the next in line for governor.
Even so, Barnes has highlighted his role as chairperson of the Governor's Task Force on Climate Change and also serves on the Governor's Health Equity Council, Wisconsin Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, Wisconsin Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Task Force, Governor's Council on Financial Literacy and Capability and the statewide 2020 Census Complete Count Committee.
Gov. Tony Evers, who is seeking a second term in 2022 issued a statement Tuesday in support of the Democratic U.S. Senate field.
“At the end of the day, Wisconsin deserves better than someone like Ron Johnson, who’s chosen to embrace reckless conspiracies that have risked public health and jeopardized our state’s economic recovery,' Evers said in a statement. "We’re lucky to have strong Democratic candidates who are running to send him packing, and I look forward to supporting Wisconsin Democrats’ choice to take on Ron Johnson in 2022.”
Evers' running mate will be selected in the August 2022 primary.
In campaign video released early Tuesday, Barnes highlighted his middle-class upbringing as the son of a teacher and factory worker, and said he wants to focus on addressing challenges in education, the job market, agriculture, health care, climate change and protections for voting rights and democracy.
"There are no idle hands here, no load we haven’t carried," Barnes said. "No one waiting for a handout or free pass. But hard work isn’t paying off like it used to. The system isn’t working. We see so many people who are working longer hours and harder, often times for much less."
Barnes got his start in Wisconsin politics in the state Assembly, serving as a representative from 2013 to 2017. In 2016, he unsuccessfully ran for a state Senate seat against Sen. Lena Taylor, D-Milwaukee.
He later jumped into the race for lieutenant governor in 2018r, succeeding in the primary and going on with Gov. Tony Evers to defeat former Republican Gov. Scott Walker and Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who is expected to challenge Evers for governor in 2022.
Barnes in July was awarded his college diploma from Alabama A&M University in 2020. Barnes said he completed his coursework in 2008 but, due to a "minor technical issue" with his transcript, didn't receive the diploma until last year.
He told the public otherwise when running for lieutenant governor in 2018, describing his educational background as a "BA in Broadcast Journalism—Alabama A&M University."
Barnes entry into the race will open up the Democratic field for lieutenant governor. In Wisconsin, candidates compete for the position in a primary in August 2022, and the winner goes on to run with Evers as a single ticket.
