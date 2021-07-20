Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes joins crowded Democratic field for US Senate

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes on Tuesday announced plans to run for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Ron Johnson, adding another name to a packed Democratic field.

Thirty-four-year-old Barnes is Wisconsin's first Black lieutenant governor and, if elected, he would become the state's first Black U.S. Senator.

"Hard-working families deserve every opportunity, but politicians like Senator Ron Johnson aren’t delivering," Barnes said in a tweet announcing his candidacy. "Instead of changing our dreams, we need to change the game. Join us."

Barnes joins an already crowded field of Democratic candidates vying for the seat currently held by Johnson, who closed out June with about $1.7 million in campaign funds on hand despite not yet formally announcing whether he'll seek another term or not.

Barnes said he will not take donations from corporate political action committees to fund his campaign.

Other Democratic candidates running for the seat include Wausau radiologist Dr. Gillian Battino, state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, state Sen. Chris Larson, D-Milwaukee, Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry, who is currently on leave to campaign, Franklin business owner Adam Murphy, Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson and Democratic Party activist Peter Peckarsky.