Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes was jobless, paid no income tax as he ran in 2018

MILWAUKEE — Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes paid no income tax in 2018 and was on BadgerCare while he was unemployed and running for lieutenant governor.

Barnes’ campaign told the Journal Sentinel that he left his position as a deputy director with State Innovation Exchange in December 2017 and did not have a paid job while running statewide in 2018. The state says those who made under $11,280 in 2018 did not have to file a Wisconsin return, and the federal figure was $10,400 for single individuals under 65.

Barnes was on the state's Medicaid program BadgerCare Plus for his health insurance that year, but did not receive food stamps or unemployment compensation, the Journal Sentinel said.