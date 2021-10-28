Madison acted reasonably in not allowing access to ballots, Legislature's attorneys say

Madison’s decision to prohibit nonpartisan state auditors from handling ballots was “arguably reasonable” under federal law, the Legislature’s legal department said in a memo released Wednesday after state Republicans blasted the city for not participating fully in auditors’ just-completed review of the November 2020 election.

Madison, Milwaukee County, and the town of Little Suamico in Oconto County cited ballot-security guidance from the U.S. Department of Justice in refusing to allow staff from the Legislative Audit Bureau to physically handle ballots.

That prompted Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna, to say officials in those areas were “promoting secrecy and severely undercutting their clerk’s credibility,” and on Monday, Senate Republican leaders authorized the Senate Elections, Election Process Reform and Ethics Committee to conduct an investigation into the Audit Bureau’s findings, including the city of Madison’s refusal to provide the agency with access to actual ballots.

But the Legislative Council’s Tuesday memo, prepared at the request of Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley, D-Mason, notes that “application of the U.S. Department of Justice guidance among the clerks in Wisconsin is not uniform.

“This could be due to legal interpretation or practice,” the memo says. “However, it could also be due to the extent to which individual clerks believe they can safeguard records physically handled by a third party,” and “assuming that the clerks who declined to allow LAB staff to physically handle election records acted in good faith and consistently apply this interpretation to all third parties, it is arguably reasonable to permit only clerks’ staff to physically handle election records based upon the U.S. Department of Justice guidance.”

Bewley said in a statement Wednesday that the memo “makes clear” that Madison “acted appropriately,” and said the Audit Bureau declined to look at copies of Madison ballots or use some other process to complete its audit.

Michael Luckey, chief of staff for Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls, said relying on U.S. Department of Justice guidance to refuse to hand over election records was “a very flimsy excuse.”

Bernier, a former county elections clerk and chair of the committee that will head the Senate investigation, has said state law requires the preservation of election materials for 22 months after an election specifically for the purpose of audits like the one completed last week by the Audit Bureau.

Luckey said lawmakers are still in the fact-finding process, but the hope is to begin the investigation as soon as possible.

Bewley said that instead of launching an investigation into the Audit Bureau’s findings, the Legislature should be focusing on its election-related recommendations.

Report recommendations

The report makes 30 recommendations for the Wisconsin Elections Commission and 18 for the Legislature to consider. Those include improving how the commission identifies potential duplicate voter registration records and creating administrative rules — which would require legislative approval — specifying whether and what information clerks can correct on absentee ballot certificates, and whether municipalities may continue to use absentee ballot drop boxes.

“Haven’t we had enough already?” Bewley said. “This ill-advised investigation will do nothing to restore confidence in the administration and results of our elections. In fact, it seems designed to do exactly the opposite. I had hoped for better from Senate Leadership than to join Speaker Vos in his effort to perpetuate disproved allegations of election tampering,” she said, in reference to Speaker Robin Vos hiring retired state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman to review how the 2020 election was carried out, particularly in Madison and the state’s four other largest and heavily Democratic cities.

A recount and court decisions have affirmed that President Joe Biden defeated former President Donald Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes last November. Four voters out of roughly 3 million who cast ballots have been charged with fraud.

Tim Lakin, chief of staff to Assistant Senate Majority Leader Dan Feyen, R-Fond du Lac, said Feyen did not have any comments on the memo and directed questions to a press release Feyen issued on the Senate investigation earlier this week along with Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, and Senate President Chris Kapenga, R-Delafield. LeMahieu and Kapenga did not respond to requests for comment.

Citing guidance from the U.S. Department of Justice, Madison City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl told the Audit Bureau in late August that she would provide copies of ballots, absentee ballot envelopes and other election-related documents but would not supply the original documents.

Milwaukee County

In a statement Tuesday, Milwaukee County clerk George Christenson disputed claims that his office denied the Audit Bureau access to ballots.

“I need to once again emphasize and remind all those who claim that Milwaukee County did not allow LAB auditors to view and analyze ballots from the 2020 Presidential Election that this is simply not true,” Christenson said.

Christenson said the Audit Bureau requested all absentee ballot envelopes and voting machine tapes and test ballot decks for pre-election voting machine tests for the cities of Milwaukee, Glendale, Wauwatosa and the villages of Shorewood, Whitefish Bay and Bayside. A subsequent request sought inspector’s statements from all the communities except for Wauwatosa.

Christenson said the documents and materials were provided to the Audit Bureau in early August and no other requests were made.

“The Legislative Audit Bureau did not even ask to review our ballots,” Christenson added. “If they had, we had staff available to assist with the inspection of the ballots. This is yet another attempt to ‘cry wolf’ by certain Republican lawmakers.”

State Journal reporter Mitchell Schmidt contributed to this report.

