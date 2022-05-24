Madison bishop supports denial of communion for Speaker Nancy Pelosi

The leader of Madison’s Roman Catholic diocese says he supports denying U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi the rite of communion because of her stance on abortion.

San Francisco Archbishop Salvator Cordileone announced Friday that the Democratic congresswoman is “not to present herself” for Holy Communion until she publicly repudiates her support for abortion.

In a statement posted to the diocese website, Bishop Donald Hying called Cordileone’s decision “prudent” and said by taking public positions in support of legal abortion, Pelosi is “choosing to separate herself from full communion with the Catholic Church.”

Hying echoed Cordileone’s statement that the decision was “purely pastoral, not political” and an attempt to “to help her understand the grave evil she is perpetrating, the scandal she is causing, and the danger to her own soul she is risking.”

“This is not a decision that was made rashly, but rather one made after almost ten years of patient dialogue and repeated attempts at reconciliation with the congresswoman and the consistently held teachings of the Catholic Church,” Hying wrote.

According to the Catholic News Agency, Cordileone’s instructions apply only within the San Francisco Archdiocese, where Pelosi lives.

Hying’s statement did not specifically say whether Pelosi could receive communion in the Madison diocese nor whether other Catholics should be denied the ritual because of their stance on abortion rights.

A diocese spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

U.S. Catholic bishops last year adopted a policy that stopped short of blanket denial of communion to Catholics -- including President Joe Biden and other politicians -- who support abortion rights but calls on those who disagree with the church’s teachings to refrain from the ritual.

The document also says bishops have a “special responsibility” to “remedy situations that involve public actions at variance with the visible communion of the Church and the moral law.”

Pelosi and Cordileone publicly clashed last year over a Democratic bill that would have codified the protections in the Supreme Court’s 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade.

After the leak of a Supreme Court ruling signaling a likely end to those protections, Pelosi reiterated her support for abortion rights “as a devout Catholic."

