Madison city engineer retiring after 33 years of infrastructure projects

Madison City Engineer Rob Phillips has had a hand in some of the community’s biggest infrastructure projects — ranging from the construction of John Nolen Drive to updating several miles of East Washington Avenue.

Phillips was born in Madison before his family moved to Kimberly, where he grew up. He graduated from UW-Madison with a bachelor of science degree in civil and environmental engineering in 1987. After about a year working in Milwaukee, Phillips returned to Madison, where he’s spent the last 33 years with the city — with the past 12 years in his current role.

After more than three decades with Madison’s engineering division, Phillips, 59, will retire in early May.

Your father had an engineering firm when you were growing up, but I understand it wasn’t your first choice to follow that path?

I didn’t start out sold on engineering. I started out thinking I was going to go into business and then after a couple of years I realized that maybe engineering was a better fit for me.

I think it was more my interest. There’s a creative side to me that likes to figure things out and solve problems, it’s something I just really enjoy doing and certainly I had a lot of exposure to engineering growing up — it’s what we talked about at the dinner table. So I just think it was a better fit for me and now all these years later I’m certain that was the case.

Can you tell me a bit about how things have changed since you joined the city in 1988?

When I arrived here in Madison, there was a transition going on within the industry because everyone was drafting with pen on paper or Mylar — drawing by hand was the way things were done. We had a lot of younger engineers at the time and we really were pushing for change, pushing for the technology. We didn’t want to be left behind and we were really interested in making that transition. ... It was a few years after I got there, but we got that up and running and we were quite proud of that.

There was some interest in possibly moving city staff out of the Municipal Building to open up the possibility of a hotel in that area. You advocated for the city to keep the building?

One project that really stands out is the Madison Municipal Building. In a way, I think the most important thing that we did while I was here was ensure that that building remained a municipal building.

There was an interest, and there still is, to get another hotel in proximity to the convention center. So there was some thought, because that’s such a nice location, that it would be incorporated into a hotel in some form.

I’m just so happy that we were able to keep that building under city ownership.

What’s one of the biggest challenges of the job?

Infrastructure is really what this job is about — building it, maintaining it and rebuilding it. Much of the Downtown, Near East and Near West sides are well over 100 years old. Prioritizing what is needed and getting the needed projects approved and built is a huge task. We have rebuilt most of the major streets serving the Downtown over my time with the city.

We have also faced the impacts of climate change, and this has become a significantly bigger issue over the last 10 years. We have only begun to address the need to rebuild stormwater-related infrastructure throughout the city while incorporating green solutions such as rain gardens and infiltration basins. I think what we did while I was here was challenging to be sure, but fully addressing climate change will be a monumental task going forward. I believe we are off to a good start and my staff has what it takes to get our part to address climate change done.

Anything else you’d like to add?

I would just like to say how appreciative I am of my staff. They’re a talented and dedicated bunch. Good quality people in the engineering division and the city as a whole. We certainly would not have been able to accomplish what we did without those folks.

