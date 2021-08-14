Madison grew by nearly 16% over past decade

The city of Fitchburg grew by 17% for a new population of 29,609.

Other fast growing places

Some of the other fastest growing municipalities in the state, by percentage, were the village of Bristol, west of Kenosha, which grew by 101%; Fontana-on-Geneva Lake, which grew by 87%; Hobart Village, near Green Bay, which grew 65%; and the city of Altoona, near Eau Claire, which grew by 24%.

Eau Claire increased its population by 3,538, or about 5%, to reach 69,421; and Green Bay added 3,338 people, or about 3%, to reach 107,395. Another faster growing large city, Appleton, grew by 4% to reach 75,644 residents.

Declining population

The municipality that lost the most population, by percentage, during the past decade was the city of New Lisbon, northwest of Wisconsin Dells, which lost 32% of its population. The city of Crandon, in the state's northeast, lost 11% of its population; and the city of Adams, in central Wisconsin, lost 10%.

As opposed to Madison, the state's largest city, Milwaukee, saw a population decline of 3% to 577,222, the lowest since 1930. The city's population peaked at 741,324 in 1960. Thursday's U.S. Census data show that, while Milwaukee's population has decreased, some of its suburbs have grown.