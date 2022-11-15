Madison Sen. Melissa Agard to lead Senate Democrats as GOP holds supermajority

As the Wisconsin Legislature's next Senate minority leader, Sen. Melissa Agard, D-Madison, acknowledged the "daunting" task before her as state lawmakers gear up for another legislative session and budget cycle amid divided government.

But Agard, who on Tuesday was unanimously chosen by Senate Democrats to lead the caucus, said she doesn't shy away from a challenge, even one that finds her party facing a Republican supermajority in the Senate following last week's midterm election.

"We know that out of 33 senators, 11 of them are Democrats, so the deck is a bit stacked against us," Agard said. “I know that it’s going to be an awful lot of work, but I’ve never been someone who has been afraid of rolling up my sleeves and working hard."

Agard, who previously served as minority caucus vice chair, fills the Senate minority leader seat previously held by Sen. Janet Bewley, D-Mason, who did not seek another term this fall. Sen. Jeff Smith, D-Brunswick, was chosen to take on the role of assistant minority leader, to replace departing Sen. Janis Ringhand, D-Evansville, who also did not seek re-election.

But while Senate Republicans secured the two-thirds majority needed to overturn a governor's veto, the GOP fell two seats short of reaching a supermajority in the Assembly. Republicans have seen considerable success in legislative races thanks in large part to GOP-friendly maps drawn by the party.

But while Republicans made gains in both chambers, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers defeated GOP challenger Tim Michels by about 3 percentage points, leaving Democrats' ability to scuttle GOP legislation intact.

Despite being outnumbered two to one in the Senate, Democrats will continue to push for policy goals such as affordable health care, nonpartisan legislative maps, gun control and marijuana legalization, Agard said. All have lacked substantial GOP support in previous sessions. Lawmakers will also embark next year on the 2023-25 biennial budget process, which comes as the state projects a more than $5 billion surplus.

Agard, who was elected to the state Senate in 2020 after serving in the Assembly since 2013, said state lawmakers will "have to work harder and we have to be willing to have conversations that might not necessarily start off comfortable, but bring us to some sort of consensus in the best interest of everyday Wisconsinites."

“Coming in, I realize that the order is tall, but I do believe that with hard work that we can make sure that good things are happening for people all across the state of Wisconsin," she added.

In addition to legislative goals, another priority this session will be to push for floor votes on Evers' appointees to cabinet positions and state commissions, Agard said. Several of them, including some on the University of Wisconsin Board of Regents and the Wisconsin Technical College System governing board, as well as the Department of Natural Resources Board, remain unconfirmed.

While all of the Regents appointees are serving and casting votes in an unofficial capacity, three members of the WTCS board — Kelly Tourdot, Mary Williams and Becky Levzow — appointed by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker have refused to vacate their seats, even though their terms have ended.

The state Supreme Court ruled earlier this year that political appointees can stay past their terms if a successor hasn't been confirmed. Unless the state Senate or Supreme Court reverses course, Evers' WTCS appointees still won't have voting power in a second Evers term.

The state's high court in June ruled in favor of Fred Prehn, a Wausau dentist appointed by Walker to the Natural Resources Board in 2015. Prehn refused to step down when his term expired more than a year ago.

The court's conservative majority said the expiration of Prehn's six-year term did not by itself create a vacancy for the governor to fill.

"I’m hopeful to have an opportunity to meet with my Republican cohorts in the Senate to talk about how we move past this point," Agard said. "Bring folks up for a vote and if you don’t think they are adequate or the best person for the job, then vote them down, but having people continue to hang out in this limbo and having other people refusing to have a peaceful transition of power from seats that they were appointed to — and those appointments have expired — is not in the best interest of this state.”

Sen. Chris Kapenga, R-Delafield, who was re-elected Senate president by the chamber's Republican caucus last week, did not respond to requests for comment on whether the Senate plans to take formal votes on Evers' appointments this coming legislative session.

Speaking to WKOW-TV last week, Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, said he expects committees to consider Evers’ appointments in the coming session, but he stopped short of committing to full floor votes on the nominees.

"All the confirmations that we have, a lot of them are non-controversial. It's just there are so many confirmations that go to committees," LeMahieu said. "We're gonna send them back out to the committees, we're gonna have hearings on them, and if these different confirmations are qualified and our caucus can get behind them, we'll confirm them."