Madison weighs special charge for recycling of about $50 annually per household

Households that participate in the city’s recycling program could pay about $50 more per year to cover the cost of recycling, under legislation endorsed by Madison’s Finance Committee Monday.
The “resource recovery special charge” would apply to all curbside recycling customers, including most single-family homes and properties with eight or fewer residential units and some smaller commercial parcels.
It will not be imposed on properties that use private recycling services, including larger residential parcels, most commercial properties and all industrial properties.
The Finance Committee voted 4-1 with one member absent to endorse the fee, estimated at about $4.10 per month, or about $50 annually per household. The charge would generate about $1.5 million in its first half year for the city’s $360.3 million operating budget. In its first full year, in 2023, it is estimated to generate $3 million.
The charge is not based on volume so as not to punish those who recycle more of their waste, officials said.
The city has several fees or special charges, including a vehicle registration fee, known as a “wheel tax,” established in 2020 that will generate $6 million this year, and an urban forestry special charge established in 2015 that also will generate $6 million for the current operating budget.
The recycling fee would allow the city to recover all or most of the costs of providing recycling services for residents, the proposed ordinance says.
“Madison has had an incredible recycling program for decades, and as we continue to face environmental concerns, our programs and policies regarding sustainability are a priority,” a mayor’s office memo says. “(But) recycling markets have been volatile over the years and costs have gone up. We also face other rising costs, including in compensation, fuel, supplies and vehicles needed.”
An added charge for the service ensures the bulk of the costs will be borne by those using it, the ordinance says.
Also Monday, the Finance Committee unanimously endorsed having the city create a permanent homeless men’s shelter at a city-owned property at 1902 Bartillon Drive on the Far East Side and starting the process of selecting design and engineering services and an operator for the facility. It will take about three years to open the facility if the council authorizes moving ahead at the site, which could also come next Tuesday.
The city is now using a temporary shelter at the city’s former Fleet Services building at 200 N. First St. on the East Side, which will be soon transformed into the $16.5 million Madison Public Market. The Finance Committee on Monday unanimously accepted a $4 million state grant to support the Public Market, with construction expected to start in November.
In the meantime, the city will spend the coming months creating a temporary shelter at a city-owned, 31,500-square-foot building on 2.67 acres that formerly held Savers and Gander Mountain stores, at 2002 Zeier Road near East Towne Mall.
A clip from the Jan. 11, 1970, edition of the Wisconsin State Journal shows a city worker loading bundles of newspapers for what was a new and growing municipal recycling program.
Arness Palmer and other employees sort through recyclable newsprint for foreign items at Pellitteri's single-stream recycling facility on Kipp Street in Madison, Wis., Thursday morning, May 2, 2013. The facility handles more than 130 tons of material a day, about 40 percent of it from Madison. The plant also accepts recyclables from 12 other Dane County municipalities.
Streets Division employee Emmanuel Agaba snags a recycling cart on the Near West Side on Dec. 20, 2013. The city is taking many more items since automated, singlestream recycling began in September 2005.
Discarded compostable items, including produce, meat, bones, house plants, paper towels and disposable diapers, are deposited at the Madison Transfer Station off Olin Avenue in Madison, Wisconsin Tuesday, July 5, 2011 after being collected from volunteer households as part of an organics collection pilot program by the city.
It’s been half a century since the city of Madison launched its curbside recycling program, believed to be the first of its kind in the nation. A lot has changed since the early days, when residents were encouraged to bundle their newspapers with twine, but the city continues looking for ways to save landfill space and find new markets for waste material.
A clip from the Jan. 11, 1970, edition of the Wisconsin State Journal shows a city worker loading bundles of newspapers for what was a new and growing municipal recycling program.
Recycling 1974
Newsprint being baled at Madison Paper Recycling, Inc., 4400 Sycamore Ave. in December 1974.
Hammermill
A hammermille at 121 E. Olin Ave., shown here around 1970, was used to shred city refuse so that it would take up less space in landfills.
Recycling 1986
Trash collector Melvin Lamb was tossing bundled newspapers on Sommers Avenue on Madison's east side in August 1986.
Recycling: waste-to-energy plant drawing
Ted Jagelski, Madison's first recycling coordinator, drew this rendering of Madison's recovery plant at 121 E. Olin Ave. as it appeared around 1985.
Appliance recycling
A truck dumps appliances for recycling in this contributed photo taken around 1982.
Recycling drop-off container
Drop-off containers were placed around the city of Madison in the 1980s to collect glass, metal and plastic containers before curbside pickup was introduced in 1991.
Madison recycling truck, 1991
Jeff Raffel takes a recycling truck for a practice run in this photo from Feb. 10, 1991.
Dreckman, George 7 6 94
Madison recycling coordinator George Dreckman pictured in July 1994.
COMPUTER RECYCLING 1998
Madison recycling coordinator George Dreckmann takes a byte out of the more than 20 tons of obsolete computer equipment collected in November 1998.
Computer recycling
Brendan Deneen, left, and Jose Rodriguez sort recyclable electronics at the East Side recycling center at 4602 Sycamore Ave. in Madison on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2009. Kyle McDaniel - State Journal
LANDFILL_07_5930593.JPG
A large compactor truck crushes and moves waste material at the Dane County landfill site in Madison on April 5, 2012.
RECYCLE736MPKE_5966710.JPG
Arness Palmer and other employees sort through recyclable newsprint for foreign items at Pellitteri's single-stream recycling facility on Kipp Street in Madison, Wis., Thursday morning, May 2, 2013. The facility handles more than 130 tons of material a day, about 40 percent of it from Madison. The plant also accepts recyclables from 12 other Dane County municipalities.
Automated recycling pickup
Streets Division employee Emmanuel Agaba snags a recycling cart on the Near West Side on Dec. 20, 2013. The city is taking many more items since automated, singlestream recycling began in September 2005.
Organics Collection.jpg
Discarded compostable items, including produce, meat, bones, house plants, paper towels and disposable diapers, are deposited at the Madison Transfer Station off Olin Avenue in Madison, Wisconsin Tuesday, July 5, 2011 after being collected from volunteer households as part of an organics collection pilot program by the city.
Landfill Methane 5-11082017125234 (copy)
Paul Howard, site manager for the Dane County Landfill, fills his vehicle with compressed natural gas obtained from the ground of the facility in Madison, Wis., Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017.
A city of Madison recycling truck empties a container at Pellitteri Waste Systems in 2018. The city is considering a "resource recovery special charge" to cover the increasing costs of its curbside recycling program.