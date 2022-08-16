Madison's mask enforcement didn't violate coffee shop's right to free speech, court finds

A federal appeals court affirmed Tuesday that the city of Madison did not violate the free speech rights of a former Middleton and Madison coffee shop when it cited the business for violating local public health orders after the shop briefly posted a sign saying “this is a mask free zone.”
Even though Helbachs Cafe saw protests at the store, took flak on social media and was the subject of news coverage in the wake of the city’s actions to enforce a then-existing COVID-19 mask mandate, those “actions were not part of a larger pattern or practice of retaliation,” the court ruled.
Helbachs’ attorney Brent Eisberner said he’d need to speak to his clients about whether to appeal the court’s decision, but said such further legal action would “probably not” happen. The shop had locations on Parmenter Street in Middleton and on D’Onofrio Drive in Madison. It has since closed and attempts to reach someone with the company were not successful.
Helbachs sued the city, Dane County and three of their employees after the business was cited for refusing to comply with an emergency public health order issued in July 2020 requiring that masks be worn inside businesses and that a sign be posted telling customers that masks were required.
Casey Helbach, who managed the Middleton café, briefly put up a sign on its door that month telling customers, “This is a mask free zone. Please remove mask before entering.” Although the sign was up for only about 30 minutes, a photo of it hit social media, and Public Health Madison and Dane County began receiving complaints about the café’s lack of compliance.
One patron complained to Public Health that she had been asked to remove her mask while in the café. Based on that complaint and others, the café was issued a citation. The café would receive several other citations for continued noncompliance.
Finally, Public Health ordered Helbachs to comply with the emergency order and sign a requirement or risk revocation of its license. After receiving that notice, Helbachs sued in Dane County Circuit Court on Aug. 10, 2020. The suit was moved to federal court two days later.
The citations against Helbachs were later dismissed and Public Health did not try to revoke its license.
Madison city attorney Mike Haas said Monday was the first he’d seen the decision and the city had no immediate comment.
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Wisconsin
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Wisconsin
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the
end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is
more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely.
The United States as of Jul. 6 reached over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and 88 million COVID-19 cases, according to
Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 66.9% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 47.8% of vaccinated people have received booster doses. Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Wisconsin using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Jul. 5, 2022. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.
Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.
Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock
#50. Outagamie County, WI
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 139 (261 new cases, +5% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,611 (57,514 total cases)
--- 2.9% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 223 (419 total deaths)
--- 12.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.0% (122,058 fully vaccinated)
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#49. Eau Claire County, WI
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 139 (145 new cases, +8% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,062 (32,505 total cases)
--- 4.4% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 185 (194 total deaths)
--- 27.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.3% (65,214 fully vaccinated)
Itrytohelp32 // Wikimedia Commons
#48. Walworth County, WI
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 140 (145 new cases, +10% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,469 (28,532 total cases)
--- 7.7% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 276 (287 total deaths)
--- 8.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.9% (57,022 fully vaccinated)
Yinan Chen // Wikimedia Commons
#47. Iron County, WI
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 141 (8 new cases, -47% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,167 (1,545 total cases)
--- 8.7% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 844 (48 total deaths)
--- 231.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.5% (3,836 fully vaccinated)
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons
#46. Price County, WI
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 142 (19 new cases, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,938 (3,463 total cases)
--- 12.8% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 255 (34 total deaths)
--- 0.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.7% (8,366 fully vaccinated)
Billertl // Wikimedia Commons
#45. St. Croix County, WI
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 143 (130 new cases, +2% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,640 (26,880 total cases)
--- 0.4% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 171 (155 total deaths)
--- 32.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.1% (46,296 fully vaccinated)
Thomson200 // Wikimedia Commons
#44. Grant County, WI
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 144 (74 new cases, -1% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,305 (13,531 total cases)
--- 11.6% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 290 (149 total deaths)
--- 13.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.6% (28,617 fully vaccinated)
Corey Coyle // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Marinette County, WI
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 146 (59 new cases, +26% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,362 (12,251 total cases)
--- 2.1% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 325 (131 total deaths)
--- 27.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.5% (21,578 fully vaccinated)
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons
#42. Kewaunee County, WI
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 147 (30 new cases, +43% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,940 (6,118 total cases)
--- 0.7% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 294 (60 total deaths)
--- 15.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.5% (10,738 fully vaccinated)
Chris Rand // Wikimedia Commons
#41. Crawford County, WI
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 149 (24 new cases, -31% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,735 (4,474 total cases)
--- 6.8% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 174 (28 total deaths)
--- 31.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.9% (9,504 fully vaccinated)
Jimmy Emerson // Wikimedia Commons
#40. Winnebago County, WI
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 151 (259 new cases, -7% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,274 (55,482 total cases)
--- 8.5% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 229 (393 total deaths)
--- 10.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.0% (106,541 fully vaccinated)
Creative Commons
#39. Dodge County, WI
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 151 (133 new cases, +33% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,387 (28,448 total cases)
--- 8.9% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 388 (341 total deaths)
--- 52.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.7% (46,333 fully vaccinated)
Doc Searls // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Manitowoc County, WI
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 152 (120 new cases, -16% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,508 (21,726 total cases)
--- 7.5% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 242 (191 total deaths)
--- 5.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.3% (48,376 fully vaccinated)
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Adams County, WI
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 153 (31 new cases, -11% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,782 (5,011 total cases)
--- 16.7% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 307 (62 total deaths)
--- 20.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.5% (11,631 fully vaccinated)
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Green Lake County, WI
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 153 (29 new cases, -3% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,017 (5,488 total cases)
--- 2.4% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 344 (65 total deaths)
--- 34.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.5% (10,677 fully vaccinated)
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#35. Rusk County, WI
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 155 (22 new cases, +47% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,321 (3,590 total cases)
--- 14.9% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 409 (58 total deaths)
--- 60.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.6% (5,891 fully vaccinated)
Jeff the quiet // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Washington County, WI
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 155 (211 new cases, -14% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,182 (41,058 total cases)
--- 1.5% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 256 (348 total deaths)
--- 0.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.3% (79,322 fully vaccinated)
Mjrichter // Wikimedia Commons
#33. Jefferson County, WI
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 158 (134 new cases, -21% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,240 (23,091 total cases)
--- 8.4% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 290 (246 total deaths)
--- 13.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.1% (49,232 fully vaccinated)
Scott Catron // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Marquette County, WI
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 161 (25 new cases, -26% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,294 (4,095 total cases)
--- 11.6% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 405 (63 total deaths)
--- 58.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.1% (8,418 fully vaccinated)
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#31. Ozaukee County, WI
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 161 (144 new cases, +13% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,544 (24,575 total cases)
--- 7.4% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 215 (192 total deaths)
--- 15.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.5% (64,646 fully vaccinated)
James Meyer // Shutterstock
#30. Richland County, WI
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 162 (28 new cases, +40% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,397 (4,209 total cases)
--- 18.0% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 296 (51 total deaths)
--- 16.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.1% (10,203 fully vaccinated)
Corey Coyle // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Fond du Lac County, WI
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 164 (170 new cases, -14% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,723 (33,837 total cases)
--- 10.0% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 276 (285 total deaths)
--- 8.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.3% (58,246 fully vaccinated)
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Kenosha County, WI
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 166 (281 new cases, -15% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,281 (47,954 total cases)
--- 4.9% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 382 (647 total deaths)
--- 49.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.1% (103,636 fully vaccinated)
Keith Cooper // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Portage County, WI
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 171 (121 new cases, -20% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,573 (19,514 total cases)
--- 7.3% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 227 (161 total deaths)
--- 11.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.2% (44,700 fully vaccinated)
TheCatalyst31 // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Racine County, WI
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 174 (342 new cases, -1% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,136 (61,123 total cases)
--- 4.7% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 358 (703 total deaths)
--- 40.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.4% (120,592 fully vaccinated)
gillfoto // Wikimedia Commons
#25. La Crosse County, WI
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 178 (210 new cases, +2% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,124 (37,912 total cases)
--- 8.0% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 159 (188 total deaths)
--- 37.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.6% (82,089 fully vaccinated)
Alan Froegel // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Washburn County, WI
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 184 (29 new cases, -3% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,284 (4,289 total cases)
--- 8.3% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 293 (46 total deaths)
--- 14.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.9% (10,043 fully vaccinated)
Bjoertvedt // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Waukesha County, WI
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 184 (745 new cases, -4% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,394 (122,852 total cases)
--- 2.2% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 278 (1,124 total deaths)
--- 9.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.7% (285,694 fully vaccinated)
pasa47 // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Rock County, WI
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 187 (306 new cases, +17% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,612 (46,739 total cases)
--- 3.8% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 247 (403 total deaths)
--- 3.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.0% (114,282 fully vaccinated)
Visit Beloit // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Langlade County, WI
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 188 (36 new cases, -18% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,355 (5,633 total cases)
--- 1.3% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 479 (92 total deaths)
--- 87.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.4% (10,431 fully vaccinated)
Jeff the quiet // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Douglas County, WI
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 190 (82 new cases, -12% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,476 (12,719 total cases)
--- 0.9% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 185 (80 total deaths)
--- 27.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.6% (19,670 fully vaccinated)
Nfarmakes // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Sheboygan County, WI
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 193 (223 new cases, +11% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,163 (34,790 total cases)
--- 1.4% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 288 (332 total deaths)
--- 12.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.0% (72,694 fully vaccinated)
Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources // Flickr
#18. Marathon County, WI
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 195 (265 new cases, -16% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,408 (42,618 total cases)
--- 5.6% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 374 (507 total deaths)
--- 46.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.8% (82,483 fully vaccinated)
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Brown County, WI
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 196 (519 new cases, +7% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,890 (89,652 total cases)
--- 13.9% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 215 (569 total deaths)
--- 15.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.8% (173,938 fully vaccinated)
Chris Rand//Wikicommons
#16. Milwaukee County, WI
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 197 (1,865 new cases, +2% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,078 (293,913 total cases)
--- 4.5% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 246 (2,328 total deaths)
--- 3.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.2% (617,029 fully vaccinated)
compujeramey // Flickr
#15. Vilas County, WI
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 198 (44 new cases, -21% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,240 (5,602 total cases)
--- 15.1% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 410 (91 total deaths)
--- 60.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.7% (14,804 fully vaccinated)
TheCatalyst31 // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Iowa County, WI
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 207 (49 new cases, +40% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,647 (5,836 total cases)
--- 17.1% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 127 (30 total deaths)
--- 50.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.3% (16,404 fully vaccinated)
Tgkrause // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Lincoln County, WI
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 207 (57 new cases, -28% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,793 (7,669 total cases)
--- 6.6% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 544 (150 total deaths)
--- 113.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.9% (15,427 fully vaccinated)
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Wood County, WI
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 210 (153 new cases, -7% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,402 (22,923 total cases)
--- 5.6% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 326 (238 total deaths)
--- 27.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.4% (45,525 fully vaccinated)
TheCatalyst31 // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Columbia County, WI
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 214 (123 new cases, -5% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,269 (16,839 total cases)
--- 1.6% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 231 (133 total deaths)
--- 9.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.7% (38,972 fully vaccinated)
Downspec // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Sauk County, WI
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 216 (139 new cases, +13% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,364 (17,634 total cases)
--- 8.0% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 214 (138 total deaths)
--- 16.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.2% (41,380 fully vaccinated)
bogdanstepniak // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Door County, WI
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 217 (60 new cases, +28% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,114 (7,502 total cases)
--- 8.8% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 264 (73 total deaths)
--- 3.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 79.3% (21,941 fully vaccinated)
Wtimmers // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Ashland County, WI
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 225 (35 new cases, +35% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,320 (3,629 total cases)
--- 21.6% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 251 (39 total deaths)
--- 1.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.6% (11,291 fully vaccinated)
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Oneida County, WI
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 225 (80 new cases, -12% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,844 (9,199 total cases)
--- 13.1% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 391 (139 total deaths)
--- 53.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.1% (23,515 fully vaccinated)
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Florence County, WI
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 233 (10 new cases, +150% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,426 (1,135 total cases)
--- 11.2% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 396 (17 total deaths)
--- 55.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.2% (2,369 fully vaccinated)
Jimmy Emerson // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Bayfield County, WI
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 239 (36 new cases, +9% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,013 (3,761 total cases)
--- 15.9% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 279 (42 total deaths)
--- 9.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 83.1% (12,489 fully vaccinated)
Dls4832 // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Burnett County, WI
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 240 (37 new cases, +42% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,104 (4,332 total cases)
--- 5.5% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 292 (45 total deaths)
--- 14.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.2% (8,977 fully vaccinated)
Dramsey57 // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Forest County, WI
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 267 (24 new cases, -8% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,708 (2,855 total cases)
--- 6.6% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 578 (52 total deaths)
--- 126.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.5% (5,538 fully vaccinated)
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Sawyer County, WI
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 278 (46 new cases, +31% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,750 (4,926 total cases)
--- 0.0% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 380 (63 total deaths)
--- 49.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.7% (10,054 fully vaccinated)
Foreverwiser // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Dane County, WI
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 295 (1,614 new cases, -7% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,411 (149,857 total cases)
--- 7.8% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 97 (532 total deaths)
--- 62.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 83.5% (456,535 fully vaccinated)
Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.