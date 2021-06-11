Madison's Truax Field to recoup millions in border wall funds

Madison’s Truax Field will recover an estimated $10 million in federal funds that were diverted almost two years ago by former President Donald Trump, federal officials announced Friday.
President Joe Biden’s administration, in coordination with the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Defense, announced that more than $2 billion in remaining military construction funds will be returned to 66 projects across 11 states, three territories and 16 countries, including funds to Wisconsin for the construction of a small arms weapons range at the 115th Fighter Wing’s Truax Field.
About $8 million in funding was diverted from Truax Field back in 2019 to help pay for border barriers as part of Trump’s national emergency declaration. On Friday, the White House said Wisconsin is slated to receive about $10.5 million for the project, with the increase in funds likely due to an increase in the project's cost.
“The Biden Administration is committed to properly equipping American military personnel and caring for their families,” according to a fact sheet from the U.S. Office of Management and Budget. “Under the agency plans for border wall funds, no more money will be diverted for the purposes of building a border wall, and (the Department of Defense) has started cancelling all border barrier projects using the diverted funds.”
State officials were notified by the National Guard Bureau in Sept. 2019 that the funds allocated to the base’s small arms range would be diverted for border fencing purposes. Truax Field was the only Wisconsin project to see funds diverted and the money was originally set to be awarded in March 2020.
Maj. Joe Trovato, a spokesman for the Wisconsin National Guard, said in an email design parameters for the project have changed since 2019 and a new design instruction was issued last month.
"The 115th Fighter Wing has been funded to design the project to new standards and is working towards awarding the Small Arms Range construction project by September 30, 2022 subject to the availability of funds," Travato said Friday.
