Major networks: Ron Johnson beats Mandela Barnes in Wisconsin's U.S. Senate race

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson has defeated Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes to hold onto the seat once rated as Senate Republicans' most vulnerable, NBC, CNN and other major networks projected around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Hanging on to a 1-point lead over Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson said around a half-hour before the network race calls that there was no viable path for the Democratic nominee to win.

"The corporate media is refusing to call a race that is over," he said.

But as of early Wednesday morning, Barnes' campaign signaled they would wait out the vote tally.

"We will wait and see what the Wisconsin voters have decided after all their voices are heard," Barnes spokesperson Maddy McDaniel said around the same time.

By later Wednesday morning, Johnson's lead hovered around 27,000 votes, or 1 point. But he said Barnes couldn't make up that deficit.

"This race is over," he said.

Election results are considered unofficial until they're formally canvassed, but the AP — which hasn't called the race yet — declares victors when a winner is certain.

Viewed earlier this year as Republicans' most vulnerable incumbent senator, polls showed Johnson quickly thwarted his opponent's support among independents amid political ads painting Barnes as a "radical leftist" who wants to defund the police.

The Oshkosh Republican in 2016 pledged not to seek a third term. He said in January that he had since changed his view because of the changing political landscape and the Democrats' "complete takeover of government," referring to their control of the White House and Congress.

During his campaign Johnson blamed Democratic policy and rhetoric for high gas prices, inflation and rising crime rates. He called for more control over government spending.

Along the way, he received sharp rebukes for a host of controversial, conspiratorial and often incorrect statements about the COVID-19 pandemic, the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection and elections.

Throughout his campaign, Barnes sought to corner Johnson for pioneering tax cuts in 2017 that the senator and many of his biggest donors benefitted from. The overturning of Roe v. Wade was another pillar of Barnes' campaign, along with the Democrat's pledge to codify abortion protections if he is elected. Barnes also said he would focus on rebuilding the middle class through increased manufacturing in the United States and middle-class tax cuts.

But some Democrats worried Barnes' television ads — many of which featured him in ordinary settings, like unpacking groceries or making a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, sometimes defending his record and other times promoting his current platform — weren't effective enough. Other liberals were concerned he didn't talk about economic challenges enough or wasn't specific enough when he did talk about them.

A total of $144 million was spent on advertising in the state's U.S. Senate general election, with Republicans spending $77 million to Democrats' $67 million, the media tracking group AdImpact reported. Wisconsin's U.S. Senate race was the fifth-most expensive in the country – after Georgia, Pennsylvania, Nevada and Arizona according to AdImpact.

State law triggers a free recount of the results if the margin between the candidates is 0.25 percent or less and the candidate who lost the initial count by that margin requests one. If margin is more than 0.25 percent but no more than 1 percent, the losing candidate may petition and pay for a recount.

Johnson's past

In 2010, Johnson was a manufacturer with no political experience. He hadn't considered entering the Senate race, he later said, until the Senate passed the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, on Christmas Eve in 2009.

The Wisconsin Republican Party endorsed him a week after he got into the race late in May 2010. Other candidates dropped out and backed him. Conservative former talk radio host Charlie Sykes even read a 20-minute Johnson stump speech live on the air, which Johnson credited with helping him win the seat.

Among his first actions as senator was co-sponsoring a measure to repeal the Affordable Care Act. At the time, he wrote in a statement, "I truly do believe that the passing of Obamacare is the single greatest assault on our freedom in my lifetime."

In 2016, as most polls showed then-U.S. Sen. Russ Feingold ahead of Johnson, a conservative group funding Johnson canceled $2.2 million worth of ads. Taking charge of his second reelection campaign, Johnson billed himself as a manufacturer and grandfather running against a career politician and won by 3 points.

This race developed differently from the 2016 one.

Aside from his first post-primary election head-to-head poll matchup with Barnes, Johnson remained ahead of the Democratic nominee in the Marquette polls this general election cycle.

After that initial Marquette poll showed Barnes up by 7 points, Johnson spokesperson Ben Voelkel alluded to the forthcoming negative ad campaign against Barnes highlighting "higher spending" and "soft on crime policies," which he said would lead voters to walk away from Barnes.

"And Ron Johnson will win again," he said.