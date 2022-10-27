Mandela Barnes and Tony Evers have little control over the few prisoners eligible for parole

"The Evers-Barnes administration made a pledge four years ago during their campaign to cut in half the prison population. They released over 1,000 convicted felons. They have about 10,000 more to go if you do the simple math on 21,000 people being incarcerated in Wisconsin. And of those, about 300 are convicted murderers/attempted murderers. Forty-four are child rapists."

"Tony Evers & Mandela Barnes have released 270 murderers and attempted murderers from prison."

Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and the Republican candidate for governor, Tim Michels, have made a talking point of criticizing their respective Democratic opponents, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and Gov. Tony Evers, for allegedly releasing violent felons on parole.

Their source is a series of articles called "Freed: Evers' killers & rapists," by the right-wing news website Wisconsin Right Now, which reports that it used public records requests and publicly available information to compile a list of 883 felons released on parole from 2019 through 2021 before their mandatory release dates, "including more than 270 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 44 child rapists."

Let's deal with Barnes first.

Barnes has voiced support for cutting the state prison population in half, such as in a September 2018 interview when he agreed when an interviewer asked if that could happen "over a period of years."

"It's not something that happens overnight," Barnes said. "If you stop sending more people back to prison, if we reduce our recidivism rate, if we address the way that we sentence nonviolent offenders, over time the prison population will be half of what it is now."

Less clear is why any Wisconsin lieutenant governor's views on the prison population or parole are relevant when under state law and the state Constitution, the lieutenant governor has only two substantive duties: to act in the governor's stead when the governor cannot perform his or her job, and to serve on various boards as the governor's representative.

Johnson spokesperson Alec Zimmerman didn't point to any specific instance in which Barnes has been involved in parole policy.

But he said "the media's standard has been to attribute the actions of (a lieutenant governor) to the governor they served with" and pointed to a Nov. 2, 2021, PolitiFact article that rates as "true" an assertion by Democratic state Sen. Kelda Roys that former Republican Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch “worked with (former Republican Gov.) Scott Walker to sign five abortion restrictions into law that took away services and threatened doctors with prison time for providing safe and legal abortions.”

Barnes' campaign said he has not been involved in parole decisions, and Evers' campaign declined an opportunity to weigh in on the matter.

Evers has also endorsed the idea of halving the prison population. In a 2018 primary debate, he called it "a goal that’s worth accomplishing," albeit with the caveat: "We have to stop ... incarcerating people for nonviolent crimes."

But Evers' ability to affect parole is technically limited to appointing the chair of the Wisconsin Parole Commission, which technically makes parole decisions independently.

Evers named Racine City Council member John Tate II as Parole Commission chair in May 2019, after the position was vacant for two years under Walker. Like other Evers appointees, Tate was never confirmed to the position by the Republican-controlled state Senate.

Tate resigned at Evers' request in June, after the family of a murder victim objected to the commission's decision to grant the victim's killer, Douglas Balsewicz, parole. Balsewicz's parole was subsequently rescinded.

Some background

Three things are worth keeping in mind when it comes to the melding of politics and parole.

First is that only a small fraction of Wisconsin's prison population is eligible for parole because of a change in state law that took effect at the end of the last century. People sentenced to prison for crimes committed before Dec. 31, 1999, can be paroled after serving 25% of their sentence, and must be paroled after serving two-thirds of their sentence.

But people who committed crimes after that date must serve all of their sentence, with some exceptions for completing certain rehabilitative programs. The Parole Commission has no say over their fates.

Only 8.8%, or 1,784, of those in prison in Wisconsin were eligible for parole as of Sept. 30, according to the Department of Corrections, although DOC spokesperson John Beard said that number could include some who are also serving sentences under the current sentencing system and thus would not be eligible for parole for those post-1999 crimes.

Second is that parole is common under governors of both major parties. During Walker's two terms from 2011-19, the Parole Commission released nearly 1,400 people on or before their mandatory parole dates.

Since Evers and Barnes took office, Wisconsin's prison population has dropped from 23,562 to 20,388 as of Oct. 21, a decline of 13% over nearly four years.

To recap

So what's the rest of the story?

Evers and Barnes have expressed support for halving the state's prison population, but not all at once or necessarily by releasing violent offenders.

Evers has no direct control over who is paroled, and Barnes has no say in parole matters.

The vast majority of people in Wisconsin prisons are not eligible for parole.

Prison populations have been declining for years, even before the pandemic.