Mandela Barnes misses Joe Biden event after campaign said he would 'welcome' president to Wisconsin

After his campaign said he would "welcome" President Joe Biden to Wisconsin, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, the Democratic U.S. Senate nominee, was conspicuously absent from the president's Labor Day speech in Milwaukee Monday.

The snub came after a Barnes spokesperson last week wouldn't confirm whether the candidate would appear with the president. Democratic Party of Wisconsin chair Ben Wikler also said last week that "wildly complicated" logistics would factor into whether the state's top Democrats would appear with Biden.

Despite those hurdles, Gov. Tony Evers, U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore, D-Milwaukee, and other Wisconsin Democrats appeared onstage for the president's first post-primary visit to the state.

Barnes avoided the issue Tuesday morning, reportedly refusing to tell a WISN 12 reporter why he didn't appear with Biden at Laborfest in Milwaukee.

“The Lt. Governor appreciates the President coming to Wisconsin to honor the labor movement in our state," Barnes spokesperson Maddy McDaniel told the Wisconsin State Journal.

She said Barnes walked in the Milwaukee Labor Day parade and then joined workers at events around the state, including in Racine.

A Racine Journal Times reporter said Barnes didn't take questions from the press during his time in the city.

Fifty-six percent of Wisconsinites have a negative view of the president, according to a Marquette Law School Poll released in August. Just 40% of Wisconsin voters have favorable views of the Democratic president.

"Lt. Gov. Barnes is hiding because he knows his policies of defunding the police, the socialist Green New Deal and the Biden tax hikes are toxic to Wisconsin voters and demonstrate just how significantly he wants to transform America," Ben Voelkel, a spokesperson for Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, said in a statement.

Barnes has repeatedly said he does not support defunding the police.

Johnson has also distanced himself from his party's most powerful member — former President Donald Trump.

"To me, this election is about Wisconsin and about 2022," Johnson said in August after being asked whether he would invite Trump to campaign with him. "I obviously want as much support as possible, but I'm running as the candidate and I'm trying to appeal to as many Wisconsin voters as possible so they recognize that under Democrat control, this has been a disaster."

In June, McDaniel said Barnes "would welcome President Biden to join Mandela as he brings his vision of change across the state."

In mid-August, after being asked specifically whether Barnes would invite Biden to campaign with him, McDaniel repeated the same response.

After the White House announced Biden's visit, McDaniel said Barnes would show up to Laborfest in Milwaukee, Madison and Racine. But she didn't clarify whether Barnes would appear with the president.

"His priority is talking to Wisconsin voters and supporting the labor movement that gave his family a ticket to the middle class," she said.

Barnes' schedule had not been finalized when the State Journal initially asked about his plans, according to his campaign.

"The logistics of this kind of visit are always wildly complicated and up in the air until the last second, so we'll see how the jigsaw puzzle pieces come together," Wikler told WISN 12 last week.