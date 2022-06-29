 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mandela Barnes now supports U.S. Supreme Court term limits, would consider more justices

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes now supports imposing term limits on U.S. Supreme Court justices and would consider court expansion despite not specifying his support for either in May and instead saying he supports court “reform.”

His new stand on the issue comes after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday, which drew the conversation about the nation’s highest court increasingly into focus.

“As the Lt. Governor has said before, we need to enact reforms to the Supreme Court,” Barnes’ campaign spokesperson Lauren Chou said in a statement. “Specifically, he supports a code of ethics and Supreme Court term limits. Mandela is open to having more conversations about reform as we work to abolish the filibuster and codify Roe v. Wade into law.”

“On Supreme Court expansion, Mandela is open to the conversation, but his priority is reform,” Barnes spokesperson Maddy McDaniel told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Barnes’ position to explicitly embrace term limits appears to have changed after the other top-tier Democratic U.S. Senate candidates — Milwaukee Bucks executive-on-leave Alex Lasry, state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski and Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson — told the Wisconsin State Journal in May that they’re at least open to considering term limits. Nelson had said he supports term limits and increasing the number of justices, and he campaigned in Madison on Wednesday on increasing the court’s size.

Wisconsin AG Josh Kaul files lawsuit challenging near-complete abortion ban passed in 1849

“Mandela Barnes has waffled on everything from abolishing ICE, to defunding the police, to court-packing — which would fundamentally transform our institutions to benefit Democrats,” Republican Party of Wisconsin spokesperson Anna Kelly said in a statement. “At this point, what does Barnes stand for beyond his own self-promotion?”

Asked in May whether he supported term limits and increasing the number of justices, Barnes said, “Given the GOP’s attempt to pack the court with judges intent on overturning basic rights, we need to take a long hard look at reform. For starters, the Supreme Court needs a code of ethics.”

“The real issue here is politicians like Ron Johnson who will stop at nothing short of a full abortion ban,” continued Barnes, although the Republican U.S. senator from Oshkosh, whose seat Barnes is seeking, has supported a 20-week federal abortion ban. “The priority must be throwing out the filibuster and making Roe v. Wade the law of the land.”

Michael Gableman faces new lawsuit for deleting public records

At the time, Chou did not directly answer a follow-up question about whether Barnes supports term limits or expansion, saying, Barnes “recognizes the need for reforms in the court but is prioritizing codifying Roe v. Wade.”

President Joe Biden has said he is “not a fan” of increasing the high court’s size. He set forth a commission partially to study its viability, but the commission’s final report stated it “takes no position on the wisdom of expansion.” And House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she wouldn’t hold a floor vote on the Democratic effort to expand the Supreme Court to 13 justices.

“Tom is the only candidate who supports expanding the court for reproductive justice, LGBTQ+ rights and protecting the (environment),” Nelson spokesperson Irene Lin said in a statement. “How many issues has Mandela changed his position on? We can’t trust him as far as you could throw a pair of flip-flops into Lake Mendota.”

Also on Wednesday, Barnes appeared to receive an endorsement from progressive U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., who posted on Instagram about turning out the vote for Barnes in November, though Barnes still has a competitive Aug. 9 primary ahead of him.

“AOC’s endorsement is the end of Mandela’s moderate makeover, and Wisconsin should expect him to return to his extreme positions that he so proudly touted just a year and a half ago,” Godlewski spokesperson Sarah Abel said in a statement. “This move only makes one person happy and that’s Ron Johnson.”

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes

Barnes

 MICHELLE STOCKER
