Mandela Barnes raised $1.23 million last quarter in fight to unseat Sen. Ron Johnson

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes raised $1.23 million from October to December with no corporate PAC dollars, bringing his fundraising total to over $2.3 million, his campaign said Wednesday.

Barnes' campaign said the $1.23 million comprises a $43.65 average donation from 17,830 total donors, though it did not state how much money it had remaining at the end of the quarter. Full candidate reports are due Jan. 31.

“Less than 6 months into his campaign, there’s no question that Mandela Barnes has built the largest grassroots coalition and is poised to defeat Ron Johnson once and for all,” Barnes' campaign manager Kory Kozloski said in a statement.

Barnes, along with state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry and Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson, is a leading candidate in the fight to unseat Johnson, R-Oshkosh, whose announcement to seek reelection Jan. 9 led to a donation surge among every leading Democratic candidate.

Barnes, who was endorsed by Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J, last week, said he received $150,000 with over 5,000 individual donations in the 72 hours after Johnson's announcement.

While not defining the numbers, Godlewski's campaign manager Sarah Abel said the campaign received "a significant surge in our fundraising" after Johnson's announcement that was still continuing two days later.

Nelson's campaign said the day after Johnson's announcement was his most lucrative funding day since last spring.

Finally, Lasry's campaign spokesperson said the campaign saw a four-fold increase in donations over the previous 7-day average for the two days following Johnson's announcement.

Still, the donation surges come amid headwinds that experts say will be hard for Democratic candidates to overcome.

“This is looking like it’s going to be a really terrific year for the GOP,” UW-Madison political science professor Barry Burden said last week, referring to Biden’s low approval rating and the favorable historical midterm outcomes for the party not in presidential power.

A Gallup poll released Jan. 17 showed the Republican Party's momentum in action: In the fourth quarter of 2021, 47% of Americans identified as Republican and 42% identified as Democrat. While the margin is slim, it has more than flipped in the past year. In the first quarter of 2021, 49% of Americans identified as Democrat and 40% identified as Republican.

