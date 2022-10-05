Mandela Barnes raises $20 million more in Wisconsin Senate race

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes said Wednesday his campaign had raised $20.1 million for the three-month period that ran through September, which included the period after he won the August primary.
Barnes faces Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson on Nov. 8 in a race that could determine which party has majority control of the Senate. Johnson, who is seeking his third term, has not yet released his fundraising totals for the third quarter. They are due by Oct. 15.
The fundraising for Barnes was a dramatic increase spurred by his primary win. He had raised about $6 million for the campaign since launching in the summer of 2021 through the end of June.
Barnes' campaign did not disclose how much cash on hand he had at the close of the reporting period. The campaign said his donations came from 230,000 individuals and there was no corporate PAC money.
