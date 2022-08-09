 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mandela Barnes wins Democratic U.S. Senate primary, will face Sen. Ron Johnson in November

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes won the Democratic U.S. Senate primary Tuesday, becoming the state's first Black major party nominee for U.S. Senate in a race that could determine the Senate majority for the next two years.

He will face off against U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson on Nov. 8.

"Only in Wisconsin would it be possible for the son of a third shift auto worker and a public school teacher who grew up on 26th and Locust to go on to become Lt. Governor and the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate," Barnes said in a statement.

The primary election was all but a formality after Barnes' top opponents dropped out two weeks ago. But the names of those candidates — Milwaukee Bucks executive-on-leave Alex Lasry, state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski and Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson — were still on the ballot as well as lesser known ones like Millennial Action Project founder Steven Olikara, attorney Peter Peckarsky, Kou Lee and Darrell Williams.

The Associated Press called the race for Barnes on Tuesday at 8:27 p.m. with the lieutenant governor registering over 80% of the vote.

Mandela Barnes looks ahead to the general election against Sen. Ron Johnson

"The Lieutenant Governor will support all the destructive policies of President Biden and his enablers in congress," Johnson said in a statement Tuesday. "This is a contest between radical left socialism versus freedom and prosperity."

Republican Party of Wisconsin spokesperson Anna Kelly said it's laughable Barnes is trying to convince people he's a moderate "after nearly a decade of fighting for fringe-left policies."

Barnes all but secured the nomination after Nelson, Lasry and Godlewski dropped out in late July and endorsed Barnes. Within a week of Nelson dropping out, Barnes received endorsements from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, the state's Democratic congressional delegation and the Democratic Party of Wisconsin. 

Barnes has campaigned on rebuilding the middle class, abortion rights and patching up what he considers threats to democracy.

Mandela Barnes opposes 'dark money' groups but hasn't disavowed those backing him

Barnes has called Johnson self-serving and a “pro-insurrectionist Senator.” He along with other Democrats have consistently slammed Johnson for working a provision into a 2017 tax bill that mostly benefited the wealthiest Americans, including some of his top donors. Johnson has campaigned on that provision too, saying it helped business owners.

Johnson, in turn, has framed Barnes as a "radical" candidate who wants to double down on expanding the government, something that Johnson has consistently rallied against.

“We are ecstatic to kick off the general election with Mandela Barnes as our nominee for the United States Senate," Democratic Party of Wisconsin chair Ben Wikler said in a statement. "From his days as a community organizer to his service in the Wisconsin Assembly and as our state’s first Black Lieutenant Governor, Mandela has been a tireless champion for the issues that matter to Wisconsin’s working families."

