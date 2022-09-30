Many GOP appointees with expired terms still on state boards after refusing to leave

Three members of the state board that oversees Wisconsin’s technical colleges and who were appointed by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker have refused to step down, even though their terms ended more than a year ago.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has nominated six people to the Wisconsin Technical College System Board, but none have been confirmed by the GOP-controlled state Senate. Three of the six nominated by Evers are serving on the board because Walker appointees stepped down at the end of their terms.
The other three are among dozens of Evers appointees that are waiting to serve on various state boards, including the UW System Board of Regents, but lack the Senate’s confirmation.
Terms on the technical college board expired in May 2021 for dairy farmer Becky Levzow, vice president of Associated Builders and Contractors of Wisconsin Kelly Tourdot and former Republican state Rep. Mary Williams.
People are also reading…
Their approach is the same taken by Walker appointee Fred Prehn, of Wausau, who was encouraged by Republicans to keep his seat on the state Natural Resources Board to ensure GOP control, even though his term expired last year.
Evers appointed Prehn’s successor, a move that would have given his appointees a one-member majority on the board and his administration the power to shape environmental policy.
Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul sued to force Prehn off the board. The state Supreme Court's four-justice conservative majority ruled that a vacancy must exist before a governor can fill it — and that a vacancy occurs only if the incumbent dies, resigns or is removed for misconduct.
The decision essentially prevents a governor from replacing the previous governor’s appointees without Senate confirmation.
State government reporter Mitchell Schmidt's top stories of 2021
It would be an understatement to say it’s difficult to select my top five stories from 2021.
Covering Wisconsin politics is anything but dull or slow (by my count I’ve had a little over 300 stories so far this year), but here are a few of the bigger impact stories I’ve had over the last 12 months.
I hope you’ve enjoyed reading my work as much as I’ve enjoyed covering Wisconsin, or at the very least have found these stories to be informative.
Covering the COVID-19 pandemic has been an exhausting endeavor. Whether discussing vaccines and face masks, the state’s use of billions in fed…
Another major storyline brought on by COVID-19 has been the pandemic’s impact on the state’s economy – specifically in terms of state unemploy…
As 2021 winds to a close, the battle over Wisconsin’s next 10-year political maps has only begun, with the Wisconsin Supreme Court looking to …
Once touted by former President Donald Trump as “the eighth wonder of the world,” southeast Wisconsin’s Foxconn project has, so far, failed to…
For a bit of good news, the World Dairy Expo confirmed in April that Dane County’s premier convention and exposition would remain in Madison t…