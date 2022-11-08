Marijuana, abortion and swimming pools: Dane County and municipal referendum results

Voters in Dane County Tuesday were weighing in on a trio of advisory ballot referendums on marijuana and abortion.

The referendums asked voters if they support legalizing, taxing and regulating marijuana for people 21 and older and whether convictions for possession of small amounts of pot should be expunged.

Another referendum asks if voters support repealing Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban.

The questions are merely advisory and have no legal ability to change state law.

Dane County voters already had a referendum question on the legalization of marijuana in 2018. Seventy-six percent of voters said then they support legalizing the drug for recreational use.

At the municipal level, voters also saw the following referendums:

Town of Medina voters were asked to decide whether the town treasurer can be appointed to the Town Board.

Shorewood Hills voters were asked to increase the village’s levy to fund new staff and technological needs and establish competitive wage rates.

Middleton voters were asked to increase the city’s levy to hire more police, parks and communications staff.

Waunakee voters were asked to decide whether to construct a public outdoor aquatics facility at a cost of $9.4 million.