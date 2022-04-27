Marquette Poll: Democratic Senate primary tightening as voters fret about inflation

Just over 100 days until Wisconsin's August primaries, the Democratic U.S. Senate race has grown more competitive while voters are increasingly worried about the economy, according to the Marquette Law School Poll released Wednesday.

Still, as 69% of voters say they're "very concerned" about inflation and 56% say the state is on the wrong track, Wisconsinites don't appear to be turning on first-term incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, with 49% approving of his job and 43% disapproving.

“It’s striking that people can be this pessimistic about the state and its direction and still have a net positive approval rating of Tony Evers," poll director Charles Franklin said.

Wisconsinites' positive view of Evers persists even as 53% disapprove of President Joe Biden, while 43% approve. Only 36% of Wisconsinites say the state is headed in the right direction, including 47% of Democrats, while 46% of Democrats say it's on the wrong track.

Republicans could also bear some responsibility for that pessimism as only 12% of polled Wisconsinites have a favorable opinion of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, while 29% have an unfavorable view and 58% haven't heard enough or have no opinion.

For U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, 36% hold a favorable view, while 46% hold an unfavorable view of him, his highest unfavorable number in the history of the Marquette poll. Democratic field tightens On the federal level, a field of Democratic candidates is vying to unseat Johnson, who announced in January that he will seek a third term despite previously declaring a second term would be his last. Political experts have declared Johnson’s seat as one of the most competitive and critical to determining which party holds the Senate majority next year. Among Democratic voters, the poll found 19% support Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, 16% support Milwaukee Bucks executive-on-leave Alex Lasry, 7% support state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, 5% support Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson, 1% support others and 48% had no preference.

Still, most voters have no opinion of the Democratic candidates. Even for Barnes, the most well known among them, 19% hold a favorable view, 16% hold an unfavorable view while 57% didn't offer their opinion.

Lasry's ascent — he was 10 points behind Barnes in late February — comes as he poured approximately $4.4 million into buying ads as of March 31, campaign spokesperson Thad Nation said.

Godlewski's four-point improvement came after the campaign bought at least $1 million in ads, campaign spokesperson Sarah Abel said.

In the Democratic field, the February poll showed 23% supported Barnes, 13% supported Lasry, 5% supported Nelson, 3% supported Godlewski, 2% or fewer of registered voters supported others and 48% had no preference.

Among Republican gubernatorial candidates, 32% support former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, 10% support former Marine Kevin Nicholson, 4% support Rep. Timothy Ramthun, R-Campbellsport, and 46% had no preference, very similar to a poll conducted in February.

The Republican gubernatorial primary poll did not include Tim Michels, a business owner who announced his candidacy Monday.

Kleefisch is the only Republican gubernatorial candidate for whom most polled voters had an opinion, with 27% holding a favorable view and 25% holding an unfavorable view.

Other poll findings

Also, a quarter of Wisconsinites, including over a third of Republicans and 13% of Democrats want the Legislature to decertify the 2020 election despite it being legally impossible. Sixty-two percent of Wisconsinites oppose the election's decertification.

But the majority of Wisconsinites don't know enough about the 2020 election probe conducted by former Supreme Court justice Michael Gableman — who suggested that the Legislature decertify the election — to have an opinion about it. According to the poll, 13% approve of Gableman's review, 27% disapprove and 57% “haven’t heard enough” to have an opinion.

"I think that the Gableman report a couple of months ago specifically raised the possibility of decertifying and it's certainly been covered in news accounts, but I'm not as confident that the public is as aware of what the term 'decertify' means," Franklin said.

Both 57% of Republicans and Democrats say they're "very enthusiastic" about voting in November, the latest poll shows. Among Republicans, 69% of voters not at all confident about 2020 election results are very enthusiastic about voting in November. Among Republicans who are confident in the 2020 results, 49% say they are enthusiastic about voting.

In terms of issues besides inflation, 50% are very concerned about public education, 38% are very concerned about "illegal immigration," 27% are very concerned about crime in their community and 22% are very worried about the COVID-19 pandemic.

The poll included 805 registered voters interviewed by telephone April 19-24. The margin of error is 4.1%. For the primary vote choices, there was a sample size of 375 for the Republican primary and 363 for the Democratic primary, with margins of error of 5.6% and 6.6%, respectively.

Other results from the April Marquette poll include:

58% think private school vouchers should be extended statewide without income limits for families, while 33% say they shouldn't;

69% of Wisconsinites favor the state's current law allowing obtaining licenses to carry a concealed gun, while 26% are opposed. And 16% favor allowing carrying concealed guns without a license;

Support for same-sex marriage is 72%; it was 68% in February 2020 and 55% in March 2014;

52% are very confident and 32% are somewhat confident in the accuracy of the April election, while 7% are not too confident and 7% are not at all confident in the results;

The Legislature's approval rating stands at 38% approval and 47% disapproval, about the same as the last three polls.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0