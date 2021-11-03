 Skip to main content
Marquette poll finds baseline of support at 40% or lower for incumbents Evers and Johnson

  • Updated
The baseline of support among registered voters for both Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican Sen. Ron Johnson came in at 40% or lower, according to a new Marquette University Law School poll released Wednesday.

The poll found that 40% of respondents said they would definitely or probably vote to reelect Evers, while 38% said they would definitely or probably vote for Johnson if those elections were held today. Fifty-three percent said they would definitely or probably vote for someone other than Evers, while 52% said they would vote for someone other than Johnson.

"This is remarkable that in the same set of respondents, a Democrat and a Republican are both at 40% or lower," Marquette Poll director Charles Franklin said in a prerecorded video posted Wednesday. “Normally you would think that one party would do well and the other party would do poorly, but I think this reflects that it’s a challenging political environment for politicians generally and incumbents specifically in which there are a lot of folks pretty strongly opposed to the incumbents.”

Lawmakers are at work drawing political maps for the next decade.

The poll comes one year before Wisconsin voters cast ballots in the 2022 midterm election, which will see Republicans seeking to reclaim a trifecta in the state by taking back the governor's seat from incumbent Evers, who is seeking a second term. In addition, a packed field of Democratic candidates are vying for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Johnson, who has yet to announce if he'll seek another term.

Franklin said the poll did not ask about head-to-head matchups, as there are many candidates vying in the upcoming 2022 election.

The poll found that Evers' job approval stands at 45%, while 46% of respondents disapprove. To compare, 50% of respondents to an August poll approved of Evers job as governor, while 43% disapproved.

The poll interviewed 805 registered Wisconsin voters, 27% by landline and 63% by cell phone. The poll's margin of error is +/- 3.9 percentage points.

This story will be updated.

