Marquette poll: Nearly 1 in 3 Wisconsinites doubt presidential election results
  • Updated
Polling place

Signs notify voters of the polling place at the Orpheum Theatre on an election day in Madison.

 RUTHIE HAUGE

More than one quarter of Wisconsinites say they believe the presidential election was not conducted accurately in Wisconsin, according to a newly released Marquette law school poll. 

The poll, which sampled Wisconsin registered voters, found 31% of respondents said they are "not very or not at all confident" in the accuracy of the November 2020 election conducted in Wisconsin, while 67% said they are "very or somewhat confident" in the election's accuracy. 

Doubt about the election's accuracy is highest among Republicans, 71% of whom said they aren't confident in the results. Twenty-nine percent of Republicans said they are confident. 

On the other hand, 97% of Democrats said they are confident in the accuracy of the presidential election, while just 3% say they aren't confident. Seventy-two percent of independent voters say they are confident in the accuracy of the election, while 26% of that group said they are not confident. 

President Joe Biden won Wisconsin by about 20,000 votes — a similar margin to Trump’s 2016 win. There is no evidence of widespread fraud and courts have rejected several lawsuits filed by Trump and his allies attempting to overturn the outcome.

Despite that fact, Wisconsin Republicans have launched several investigations, costing at least tens of thousands of dollars, into the election.

Republicans across the country have used the high rates of distrust in the election among their voters to call for changes to election laws in dozens of states, including Wisconsin, that Democrats have criticized for making it harder to vote. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday vetoed several GOP-authored bills on Tuesday that would have imposed restrictions on Wisconsin voters and elections administration. Republicans argued the bills would shore up trust in elections, but Evers and other Democrats slammed them as inappropriately casting doubt on the election and making it more difficult to vote. 

According to the latest Marquette poll, slightly more Wisconsinites, particularly Republicans, said they aren't confident in the accuracy of the 2020 presidential election for the nation more broadly. 

Sixty percent of respondents said say they are "very or somewhat confident" that the votes across the country were accurately cast and counted, while 38% said they are "not very or not at all confident." Confidence is down from October of 2020, before the election, when 69% of respondents said they were confident or very confident about the accuracy of the election results, while 30% said they are not very or not at all confident. 

When looking at the elections in November 2020 across the country as a whole, 78% of Wisconsin Republicans sampled said are not confident in the election result, while just 22% said they are confident. 

Confidence among independents and Democrats is significantly higher, with 69% of Wisconsin independent voters saying they are confident in the election results, and 28% saying they are not confident. 

Poll results illustrating election distrust among GOP voters comes as a large majority Wisconsinites, according to the poll, believe that government at both the state and federal level is not working as intended. Sixty percent of respondents said government is broken in Wisconsin, while 84% said it's broken in Washington, D.C. 

A majority of respondents — 51% — said Wisconsin is on the wrong track, while 38% said things are headed in the right direction. In March of 2020, 61% of respondents said they thought the country was headed in the right direction, while 30% said things were on the wrong track. 

The decline in confidence in the direction of the country could possibly spell trouble for Democrats at both the state and federal level in the 2020 midterms in Wisconsin, when Evers is up for re-election and a number of Democrats are seeking to replace Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson in the Senate. 

Evers, Johnson approval

Two months after Evers announced his bid for re-election, 50% of respondents approve of the job he's doing, while 43% disapprove. Those numbers are exactly the same as the last time the poll asked voters this question in October. 

Approval of Johnson has dipped slightly from October, with more Wisconsinites viewing him unfavorably than favorably. According to this month's poll, 35% of respondents view the two-term Republican favorably, while 42% view him unfavorably and 23% didn't have an opinion. That's compared to last October, when 38% of respondents viewed him favorably, 36% viewed him unfavorably and 26% didn't have an opinion.  

Despite Democratic challengers lining up against him, Johnson hasn't yet announced whether he'll seek another term or retire. 

Since last October, unfavourability toward Johnson has increased slightly among Republicans and more significantly among Democrats. 

Vaccines

According to the latest Wisconsin Department of Health Services data, about 64% of Wisconsinites 18 years and older have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. 

The poll shows that, of those that haven't received a vaccine, 49% said they would definitely not get vaccinated, and 27% said they probably wouldn't. Only 22% of non-vaccinated people said they probably or definitely will get a vaccine. 

Republicans are the most likely voters to not be vaccinated: 45% say they are vaccinated, while 43% say they're not. Among independent voters, 71% say they're vaccinated while 23% say they aren't. 

Democrats are the most vaccinated group: 87% are vaccinated, while 11% aren't, according to the poll. 

The poll interviewed 807 registered Wisconsin voters by landline or cell phone from Aug. 3 to Aug. 8. The margin of error for the full sample is plus or minus 3.8 percentage points, while it's plus or minus 5.4 percentage points for questions asked of the sample. 

