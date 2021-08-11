Marquette poll: Nearly 1 in 3 Wisconsinites doubt presidential election results

More than one quarter of Wisconsinites say they believe the presidential election was not conducted accurately in Wisconsin, according to a newly released Marquette law school poll.
The poll, which sampled Wisconsin registered voters, found 31% of respondents said they are "not very or not at all confident" in the accuracy of the November 2020 election conducted in Wisconsin, while 67% said they are "very or somewhat confident" in the election's accuracy.
Doubt about the election's accuracy is highest among Republicans, 71% of whom said they aren't confident in the results. Twenty-nine percent of Republicans said they are confident.
On the other hand, 97% of Democrats said they are confident in the accuracy of the presidential election, while just 3% say they aren't confident. Seventy-two percent of independent voters say they are confident in the accuracy of the election, while 26% of that group said they are not confident.
President Joe Biden won Wisconsin by about 20,000 votes — a similar margin to Trump’s 2016 win. There is no evidence of widespread fraud and courts have rejected several lawsuits filed by Trump and his allies attempting to overturn the outcome.
Despite that fact, Wisconsin Republicans have launched several investigations, costing at least tens of thousands of dollars, into the election.
Republicans across the country have used the high rates of distrust in the election among their voters to call for changes to election laws in dozens of states, including Wisconsin, that Democrats have criticized for making it harder to vote. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday vetoed several GOP-authored bills on Tuesday that would have imposed restrictions on Wisconsin voters and elections administration. Republicans argued the bills would shore up trust in elections, but Evers and other Democrats slammed them as inappropriately casting doubt on the election and making it more difficult to vote.
According to the latest Marquette poll, slightly more Wisconsinites, particularly Republicans, said they aren't confident in the accuracy of the 2020 presidential election for the nation more broadly.
Sixty percent of respondents said say they are "very or somewhat confident" that the votes across the country were accurately cast and counted, while 38% said they are "not very or not at all confident." Confidence is down from October of 2020, before the election, when 69% of respondents said they were confident or very confident about the accuracy of the election results, while 30% said they are not very or not at all confident.
When looking at the elections in November 2020 across the country as a whole, 78% of Wisconsin Republicans sampled said are not confident in the election result, while just 22% said they are confident.
Confidence among independents and Democrats is significantly higher, with 69% of Wisconsin independent voters saying they are confident in the election results, and 28% saying they are not confident.
Poll results illustrating election distrust among GOP voters comes as a large majority Wisconsinites, according to the poll, believe that government at both the state and federal level is not working as intended. Sixty percent of respondents said government is broken in Wisconsin, while 84% said it's broken in Washington, D.C.
A majority of respondents — 51% — said Wisconsin is on the wrong track, while 38% said things are headed in the right direction. In March of 2020, 61% of respondents said they thought the country was headed in the right direction, while 30% said things were on the wrong track.
The decline in confidence in the direction of the country could possibly spell trouble for Democrats at both the state and federal level in the 2020 midterms in Wisconsin, when Evers is up for re-election and a number of Democrats are seeking to replace Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson in the Senate.
Evers, Johnson approval
Two months after Evers announced his bid for re-election, 50% of respondents approve of the job he's doing, while 43% disapprove. Those numbers are exactly the same as the last time the poll asked voters this question in October.
Approval of Johnson has dipped slightly from October, with more Wisconsinites viewing him unfavorably than favorably. According to this month's poll, 35% of respondents view the two-term Republican favorably, while 42% view him unfavorably and 23% didn't have an opinion. That's compared to last October, when 38% of respondents viewed him favorably, 36% viewed him unfavorably and 26% didn't have an opinion.
Despite Democratic challengers lining up against him, Johnson hasn't yet announced whether he'll seek another term or retire.
Since last October, unfavourability toward Johnson has increased slightly among Republicans and more significantly among Democrats.
Vaccines
According to the latest Wisconsin Department of Health Services data, about 64% of Wisconsinites 18 years and older have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.
The poll shows that, of those that haven't received a vaccine, 49% said they would definitely not get vaccinated, and 27% said they probably wouldn't. Only 22% of non-vaccinated people said they probably or definitely will get a vaccine.
Republicans are the most likely voters to not be vaccinated: 45% say they are vaccinated, while 43% say they're not. Among independent voters, 71% say they're vaccinated while 23% say they aren't.
Democrats are the most vaccinated group: 87% are vaccinated, while 11% aren't, according to the poll.
The poll interviewed 807 registered Wisconsin voters by landline or cell phone from Aug. 3 to Aug. 8. The margin of error for the full sample is plus or minus 3.8 percentage points, while it's plus or minus 5.4 percentage points for questions asked of the sample.
Make or break: What to watch as the Brewers try to build on their NL Central lead
THINNED BULLPEN
Prior to Saturday, when Avisail Garcia misplayed a fly ball that would have been the final out of the game, the Brewers were 52-0 when taking a lead into the ninth inning. Josh Hader (above) has been a big reason for that success, converting all but one of his 23 save opportunities while holding opposing batters to a paltry .135 batting average.
Hader, though, remains unavailable after testing positive for COVID-19, which has wreaked havoc on Milwaukee's bullpen over the last two weeks. Along with Hader, right-handers Jake Cousins, Jandel Gustave and Hunter Strickland have all been sidelined after testing positive for the virus, leaving manager Craig Counsell with limited late-inning options.
Their absences were especially noticeable over the weekend, when the Brewers blew late leads in each of their three games against the Giants.
Brent Suter, Devin Williams and Brad Boxberger have been reliable all season and will handle the bulk of the workload until the rest return but newcomers John Curtiss and Daniel Norris, acquired at the trade deadline, haven't had much success so far. Milwaukee brought back former fan favorite John Axford to fill in but the right-hander injured his elbow; then the Brewers claimed twice-released Sal Romano off waivers hoping to provide some much-needed depth.
ROTATION SHAKEUP
The virus' spread hasn't been limited to the relief corps. Two starters, left-hander Eric Lauer and right-hander Adrian Houser, were added to the IL over the last week leaving two big holes in a starting rotation that has been the backbone of Milwaukee's success this season.
Because of that, right-hander Freddy Peralta (above) will start the series opener in Chicago Monday — his first outing of the season coming on the traditional five days' rest — but starters for the rest of the series have yet to be announced.
Milwaukee will likely have to look to the minor leagues for at least one of the games against the Cubs. Left-hander Aaron Ashby is the most likely candidate, despite a nightmarish big-league debut earlier this year when he allowed seven first-inning runs.
Considering the issues facing the bullpen, the last thing the Brewers need right now are short, ineffective starts.
SCOREBOARD WATCHING
Milwaukee's closest challenger in the NL Central, Cincinnati, has been playing very good baseball since the All-Star break but hadn't been able to gain any ground on Milwaukee until this weekend.
While the Brewers dropped two of three to the Giants, the Reds swept Pittsburgh to trim Milwaukee's lead to five games in the division and move 2 1/2 games back of the Padres for the second NL Wild Card spot.
After facing Cleveland in a make-up game Monday, the Reds travel to Atlanta for three games against a Braves team trying to play its way back into the playoff picture, followed by three games in Philadelphia, where they'll face the NL East-leading Phillies before returning home for three against the Cubs.
It's worth noting, too, that the Reds are in a stretch of 20 straight games without a day off. They won't get a break until Aug. 23, the day before opening a three-game series in Milwaukee.
Unlike the Reds, the Brewers' schedule features teams who are, for the most part, out of the postseason hunt.
The Cubs moved into rebuilding mode with a flurry of deadline deals that sent their most recognizable talents to contenders and are setting their sights on the future, while the Pirates have been mired in the NL Central cellar since the start of the season and the Cardinals have essentially been in limbo for weeks, flirting with the .500 mark.
That doesn't mean things will be easy for the Brewers, who know firsthand just how dangerous a young team with no expectations can be for teams seemingly destined for the postseason.
Add the familiarity of divisional rivalries into the mix and this trip has the makings of a make-or-break stretch for Milwaukee.