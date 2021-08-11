Marquette poll: Nearly 1 in 3 Wisconsinites doubt presidential election results

Republicans across the country have used the high rates of distrust in the election among their voters to call for changes to election laws in dozens of states, including Wisconsin, that Democrats have criticized for making it harder to vote. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday vetoed several GOP-authored bills on Tuesday that would have imposed restrictions on Wisconsin voters and elections administration. Republicans argued the bills would shore up trust in elections, but Evers and other Democrats slammed them as inappropriately casting doubt on the election and making it more difficult to vote.

According to the latest Marquette poll, slightly more Wisconsinites, particularly Republicans, said they aren't confident in the accuracy of the 2020 presidential election for the nation more broadly.

Sixty percent of respondents said say they are "very or somewhat confident" that the votes across the country were accurately cast and counted, while 38% said they are "not very or not at all confident." Confidence is down from October of 2020, before the election, when 69% of respondents said they were confident or very confident about the accuracy of the election results, while 30% said they are not very or not at all confident.