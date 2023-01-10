Medical marijuana measure to return as GOP leaders warm to idea

Over the past several years, efforts to legalize recreational and medical marijuana have been repeatedly stymied by Republican legislative leaders. Measures have been deleted from budget proposals, given a hearing after legislative floor periods have concluded or, more often, not given a hearing at all.

But the dynamic appears to be changing for medical cannabis.

As in past years, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has made clear this year that he wants to legalize marijuana across the board. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, told the Wisconsin State Journal in December that he supports narrow measures to legalize medical marijuana, reiterating his past views.

The most significant holdout, Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg — who said in 2021 that he's not comfortable with Wisconsin legalizing marijuana before the federal government does — told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel last week that the Senate GOP was moving closer to supporting medical marijuana for serious conditions.

Such a measure was put forth last year by Sen. Mary Felzkowski, R-Irma. There was a hearing on it in April 2022 — the first public hearing for a marijuana bill since 2009 and the first time in Wisconsin that a Republican-led Legislature granted a public hearing for a medical marijuana bill.

Felzkowski said Tuesday that she and the Assembly lead author, Rep. Patrick Snyder, R-Schofield, plan to reintroduce the measure this coming session.

Her bill last year would have permitted medical marijuana for people with conditions including Crohn's disease, glaucoma, cancer, AIDS, multiple sclerosis and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The measure would have permitted only non-smokable forms of marijuana.

Felzkowski said this session's version could include tweaks to expand the program to other serious conditions. She said she's open to amendments her caucus supports to get the bill passed.

"In order to pass it's going to have to be very tightly written, tighter than what most of the constituency wants," she said. "My theory is, let's get it done. And then we can see how this all plays out and then, down the road, future legislators could tweak it."

In December, Vos said the bill was too liberal. But he said he would support a modified form of it, adding he planned to meet with Felzkowski to talk about it.

Felzkowski said that meeting hasn't happened yet.

The previous version of the bill would have required licensed producers, processors and laboratories to operate in enclosed, locked facilities and they could not have past drug convictions. It would also have required them to sell directly to medical dispensaries — not directly to patients — a requirement that would likely close the door on small-time producers as well as patients producing marijuana for their own use.

In last year's version of the bill, a Medical Marijuana Regulatory Commission was proposed to regulate the medical marijuana program. Medical marijuana patients given a written recommendation from a physician, physician's assistant or certified advanced practice nurse prescriber would then have been able to access cannabis products stocked by wholesalers who would be subject to a 10% state excise tax.

Felzkowski said Tuesday she's open to tweaking how those sales would be taxed.

Vos said in December his biggest fear around medical marijuana is that it would pave the way for legalized recreational marijuana, something Evers said he'll include in his upcoming budget proposal, as he has in past ones.

"By him putting in recreational marijuana, saying that's what we're eventually going to get to, that makes everybody afraid of doing anything," Vos said. "So again, it's not helpful at accomplishing his goal, but he's going to make that choice."

As of last February, 37 states permitted medical marijuana, including states with Republican legislatures and governors and neighboring states Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota.

An October 2022 Marquette Law School Poll found 64% of registered voters in Wisconsin, including 46% of Republicans, want marijuana to be fully legalized. A 2019 Marquette Law School Poll found 83% of Wisconsinites said medical marijuana should be legal.