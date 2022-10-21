Meet Stone Cold Squeeze Often and Rosie the Rubbisher, helping Madison fight climate change

Rosie the Rubbisher eats trash. Stone Cold Squeeze Often prefers aluminum, cardboard and other recyclables.

Both run on electricity and are a small part of Madison's effort to slow climate change.

Officially named on Friday, the electric-powered compactors at the city's Sycamore Avenue drop off site were purchased earlier this year — at a combined cost of $78,000 — to replace a pair of diesel garbage trucks used to compress more than 2,000 tons of waste each year.

The city estimates replacing the two idling trucks could save up to 356 gallons of diesel per week, saving money and eliminating about 188 tons of greenhouse gas emissions a year. That’s about the same amount of carbon released by driving 423,000 miles.

At a ceremony to reveal the names -- along with artwork by Underbelly Creative design studio -- Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said the compactors an example of are just one part of the city’s efforts to eliminate carbon emissions from city operations by 2030.

Streets division spokesperson Bryan Johnson said by freeing up the trucks for collection the city was able to avoid buying an additional $230,000 garbage truck that will be needed to cover the town of Madison when it becomes part of the city at the end of this month.

The monikers, suggested by Paul Fenner and Dan Fitch, were chosen from a list of more than 500 submissions using ranked-choice voting in what Rhodes-Conway called “a democratic and frankly quite hilarious naming competition.”

Rosie, a popular second choice for most, edged out Crush Farley, Trashy McTrashface, Squashbob Trashpants and Alexander Cramilton.

Stone Cold received fewer total ballots but was the most common first choice in the recycling category, where the runners up included Sir Crushalot, George Squashington, Ron Squeezely and Pulverine.

“Climate change is a serious threat,” Rhodes-Conway said. “Taking on the challenge of climate change requires our full attention and commitment. But it’s also important to stop and have a little fun sometimes.”