Memo: GOP bill to fund PFAS grants could prevent enforcement of pollution laws

In testimony supporting the bill, WMC lobbyist Scott Manley said it would address the harm caused by PFAS while protecting businesses and local governments from “costly and frivolous lawsuits,” noting that the Evers administration has sought bids from law firms to investigate and potentially sue polluters.

Shankland called on the Senate, which has yet to schedule a vote on the bill, to “stop it in its tracks.”

“This was a broad approach to try and help our municipalities," bill sponsor Rep. Elijah Behnke, R-Marinette, told the Associated Press last month. "Is it perfect? No. But I don't think any legislation is.”

With thousands of variations, PFAS have been used for decades in hundreds of products, including firefighting foam and water-resistant fabrics. Some compounds have been linked to cancer, liver disease and problems with the immune system.

The DNR is monitoring more than 40 PFAS contamination sites across the state, including in Madison, where they have resulted in health advisories for fish. PFAS have affected dozens of private drinking wells in La Crosse and Marinette.

Marinette city council member Doug Oitzinger said corporate polluters must be responsible for environmental damages.

“This bill threatens to make it more difficult--or even impossible--to do that,” he said. “The people of this community can't afford to sign away their rights to hold polluters accountable.”

