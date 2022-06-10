Michael Gableman held in contempt over records case, refuses to testify in court

A Dane County Judge on Friday held the former state Supreme Court Justice leading the GOP-ordered review of the 2020 election in contempt for not fully complying with a previous court order to provide requested public records related to the probe.

Circuit Court Judge Frank Remington handed down the contempt order after Michael Gableman refused to provide testimony in the case, which was filed by liberal watchdog group American Oversight. Gableman took the stand Friday to answer questions seeking information on whether the Office of Special Counsel had violated a court order to stop deleting requested documents, but instead lashed out at Remington, accusing the justice of being a partisan "advocate."

Remington reminded Gableman that he was under oath to answer questions from American Oversight attorney Christa Westerberg, and not to make a speech, but Gableman refused.

"You have a right to conduct and control your courtroom, judge, but you don‘t have a right to act as an advocate for one party over the other," Gableman said. "I want a personal counsel if you are putting jail on the table. I want an attorney to represent me personally. I will not answer any more questions. I see you have a jail officer here. You want to put me in jail, Judge Remington … I’m not going to be railroaded."

Gableman's heated comments came two days after Remington ordered the former justice to answer questions under oath about how his office handled requested documents related to the ongoing probe. Near the close of that Wednesday hearing, Remington cautioned Gableman and his staffer Zakory Niemierowicz to consider seeking independent legal counsel, noting that remedial sanctions for contempt could include jail time.

Niemierowicz did not attend Friday's hearing for fear of incarceration, Gableman's attorney Michael Dean said. Gableman's attorneys have described Niemierowicz as the sole legal custodian for the requested records.

“At no time did I suggest that that was a sanction that I intended to impose," Remington said Friday. "Indeed it was a question that was left for today’s proceeding to be determined based on the evidence and the request from American Oversight."

Remington ruled Friday held Gableman's office in contempt for not fully and completely complying with the court's previous order to not delete requested records. A written statement and remedial sanctions will be provided at a later date, he added.

The case is one of three filed by American Oversight against Gableman, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and the Assembly seeking public records related to Gableman’s review of the 2020 election, which was launched last year by Republicans at a cost of $676,000 to taxpayers. Invoices have shown that ongoing court battles surrounding the review have pushed the cost to nearly $900,000.

Remington on Friday denied similar motions by American Oversight to hold Vos and the state Assembly in contempt.

American Oversight senior advisor Melanie Sloan said in a statement following the hearing that Gableman's "outrageous and disrespectful conduct in court today removed any last shred of credibility from this partisan charade."

Both Gableman and American Oversight have posted hundreds of pages of records online, but American Oversight attorneys have contended that more records likely exist and have not been provided. Primarily, the organization has sought any documents — including those that may have been deleted — between Gableman and his staff, which American Oversight attorneys say constitute contractor records that are subject to the state’s open records law.

Remington had previously ordered the Office of Special Counsel to stop deleting documents — something attorneys and Gableman have said regularly occurs.

Attorneys for Gableman have said the former justice is exempt from retaining records and his office regularly destroys documents deemed “irrelevant or useless.” An analysis by the nonpartisan Legislative Council back in October found that deleting such records, even by a state contractor like Gableman, violates state law.

Speaking with reporters after Friday's hearing, Gableman said all requested documents have been provided to American Oversight, but reaffirmed that his office has regularly deleted both physical and digital records.

"Of course we followed the law, but the law does not mean I that have to keep every scrap of paper with some writing on it if there is no relevant open records request that was submitted at the time," Gableman said.

Vos, who had previously indicated plans to begin wrapping up Gableman’s review by the time his previous contract expired at the end of April, has again extended the former justice’s contract after former President Donald Trump, who continues to push unfounded claims of widespread election fraud, pressured Republicans to continue with the effort. Vos has since paused Gableman’s probe to allow time for five pending lawsuits related to the review to play out in court.

A recount, court decisions and multiple reviews have affirmed that President Joe Biden defeated Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes. Only 24 people out of nearly 3.3 million who cast ballots have been charged with election fraud in Wisconsin.

