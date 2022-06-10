 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Michael Gableman held in contempt over records case, refuses to testify in court

Gableman

Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman takes the stand in a courtroom at the Dane County Courthouse in Madison on Friday.

 AMBER ARNOLD

A Dane County Judge on Friday held the former state Supreme Court Justice leading the GOP-ordered review of the 2020 election in contempt for not fully complying with a previous court order to provide requested public records related to the probe.

Circuit Court Judge Frank Remington handed down the contempt order after Michael Gableman refused to provide testimony in the case, which was filed by liberal watchdog group American Oversight. Gableman took the stand Friday to answer questions seeking information on whether the Office of Special Counsel had violated a court order to stop deleting requested documents, but instead lashed out at Remington, accusing the justice of being a partisan "advocate."

Remington reminded Gableman that he was under oath to answer questions from American Oversight attorney Christa Westerberg, and not to make a speech, but Gableman refused.

"You have a right to conduct and control your courtroom, judge, but you don‘t have a right to act as an advocate for one party over the other," Gableman said. "I want a personal counsel if you are putting jail on the table. I want an attorney to represent me personally. I will not answer any more questions. I see you have a jail officer here. You want to put me in jail, Judge Remington … I’m not going to be railroaded."

Gableman's heated comments came two days after Remington ordered the former justice to answer questions under oath about how his office handled requested documents related to the ongoing probe. Near the close of that Wednesday hearing, Remington cautioned Gableman and his staffer Zakory Niemierowicz to consider seeking independent legal counsel, noting that remedial sanctions for contempt could include jail time.

Niemierowicz did not attend Friday's hearing for fear of incarceration, Gableman's attorney Michael Dean said. Gableman's attorneys have described Niemierowicz as the sole legal custodian for the requested records.

Michael Gableman ordered to testify in public records case related to 2020 Wisconsin election review

“At no time did I suggest that that was a sanction that I intended to impose," Remington said Friday. "Indeed it was a question that was left for today’s proceeding to be determined based on the evidence and the request from American Oversight."

Remington ruled Friday held Gableman's office in contempt for not fully and completely complying with the court's previous order to not delete requested records. A written statement and remedial sanctions will be provided at a later date, he added.

The case is one of three filed by American Oversight against Gableman, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and the Assembly seeking public records related to Gableman’s review of the 2020 election, which was launched last year by Republicans at a cost of $676,000 to taxpayers. Invoices have shown that ongoing court battles surrounding the review have pushed the cost to nearly $900,000.

Remington on Friday denied similar motions by American Oversight to hold Vos and the state Assembly in contempt.

American Oversight senior advisor Melanie Sloan said in a statement following the hearing that Gableman's "outrageous and disrespectful conduct in court today removed any last shred of credibility from this partisan charade."

Both Gableman and American Oversight have posted hundreds of pages of records online, but American Oversight attorneys have contended that more records likely exist and have not been provided. Primarily, the organization has sought any documents — including those that may have been deleted — between Gableman and his staff, which American Oversight attorneys say constitute contractor records that are subject to the state’s open records law.

Remington had previously ordered the Office of Special Counsel to stop deleting documents — something attorneys and Gableman have said regularly occurs.

Attorneys for Gableman have said the former justice is exempt from retaining records and his office regularly destroys documents deemed “irrelevant or useless.” An analysis by the nonpartisan Legislative Council back in October found that deleting such records, even by a state contractor like Gableman, violates state law.

Robin Vos' attorney: 'I don't have control over Mr. Gableman'

Speaking with reporters after Friday's hearing, Gableman said all requested documents have been provided to American Oversight, but reaffirmed that his office has regularly deleted both physical and digital records.

"Of course we followed the law, but the law does not mean I that have to keep every scrap of paper with some writing on it if there is no relevant open records request that was submitted at the time," Gableman said.

Vos, who had previously indicated plans to begin wrapping up Gableman’s review by the time his previous contract expired at the end of April, has again extended the former justice’s contract after former President Donald Trump, who continues to push unfounded claims of widespread election fraud, pressured Republicans to continue with the effort. Vos has since paused Gableman’s probe to allow time for five pending lawsuits related to the review to play out in court.

A recount, court decisions and multiple reviews have affirmed that President Joe Biden defeated Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes. Only 24 people out of nearly 3.3 million who cast ballots have been charged with election fraud in Wisconsin.

The 2020 election is over. Here’s what happened (and what didn’t)

The 2020 election was “the most secure in American history,” according to the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which coordinates the nation’s election infrastructure.

While a handful of voters risked going to prison by attempting to vote twice or in the name of a dead relative, as happens in any election, no evidence of widespread fraud has ever been produced in Wisconsin or elsewhere.

Yet, many continue to question some of the practices clerks relied on to encourage eligible voters to cast ballots and make sure their votes were counted amid the first election in more than 100 years held during a pandemic.

The Wisconsin State Journal has covered every twist and turn of this debate in scores of stories. But here are a few that offered some broader context about what happened, and didn't happen, in the election of 2020.

Michael Gableman's numbers on Wisconsin nursing home votes don't add up
Govt-and-politics
alert

Michael Gableman's numbers on Wisconsin nursing home votes don't add up

  • CHRIS RICKERT
  • Updated
  • 0

The clear insinuation was that someone not qualified to conduct an election improperly influenced these vulnerable voters. But the Wisconsin State Journal could not confirm the data. 

Want to steal an election in Wisconsin? It's harder than you think
Govt-and-politics
alert top story

Want to steal an election in Wisconsin? It's harder than you think

  • PhilBrinkman
  • 0

The state has multiple, overlapping safeguards aimed at preventing ineligible voters from casting ballots, tampering with the ballots or altering vote totals.

In 'thousands of complaints' about Wisconsin election, few that could be substantiated
Govt-and-politics
alert featured

In 'thousands of complaints' about Wisconsin election, few that could be substantiated

  • CHRIS RICKERT and RILEY VETTERKIND Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Nothing in the emails suggests there were problems with the election that contributed in any meaningful way to Trump's 20,682-vote loss to Joe Biden.

No findings of fraud, but Wisconsin election audit questions some of the guidance clerks relied on in 2020
Govt-and-politics
topical alert featured

No findings of fraud, but Wisconsin election audit questions some of the guidance clerks relied on in 2020

  • MITCHELL SCHMIDT
  • 0

"Despite concerns with statewide elections procedures, this audit showed us that the election was largely safe and secure," Sen. Rob Cowles said Friday.

Tech-backed group spread money around Wisconsin in 2020 election, but Democratic areas benefited most
Govt-and-politics
topical alert

Tech-backed group spread money around Wisconsin in 2020 election, but Democratic areas benefited most

  • CHRIS RICKERT
  • 0

The grants were provided to every Wisconsin municipality that asked for them, and in the amounts they asked for. 

Madison acted reasonably in not allowing access to ballots, Legislature's attorneys say
Govt-and-politics
topical alert

Madison acted reasonably in not allowing access to ballots, Legislature's attorneys say

  • CHRIS RICKERT
  • 0

"Application of the U.S. Department of Justice guidance among the clerks in Wisconsin is not uniform," the memo says.

Eight cases of election fraud at Racine County nursing home, Sheriff Schmaling says
Govt-and-politics

Eight cases of election fraud at Racine County nursing home, Sheriff Schmaling says

  • ADAM ROGAN
  • 0

YORKVILLE — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Thursday morning news conference that it has identified eight cases of what it believes to be election fraud at a Mount Pleasant nursing home.

LRB: Laws did not preclude Madison from giving Audit Bureau direct access to ballots
Govt-and-politics
topical alert

LRB: Laws did not preclude Madison from giving Audit Bureau direct access to ballots

  • MITCHELL SCHMIDT
  • 0

The memo states that state law gives the Audit Bureau complete access to all records during an audit investigation and federal law and guidance does not prohibit an election official from handing over election records.

Despite objections from conservatives, clerks in Trump country embraced ballot drop boxes, too
Govt-and-politics
topical alert

Despite objections from conservatives, clerks in Trump country embraced ballot drop boxes, too

  • CHRIS RICKERT
  • 0

Drop boxes were used throughout Wisconsin, including in areas where Trump won the vast majority of counties.

Conservative law firm's review of 2020 election: No 'big steal,' but plenty of problems
Govt-and-politics
topical alert

Conservative law firm's review of 2020 election: No 'big steal,' but plenty of problems

  • CHRIS RICKERT
  • 0

"I don't think that you instill confidence in a process by kind of blindly assuming there's nothing to see here," WILL president and general counsel Rick Esenberg said.

Wisconsin felon voter fraud on par with previous elections
Govt-and-politics
alert top story topical

Wisconsin felon voter fraud on par with previous elections

  • SCOTT BAUER Associated Press
  • 0

The report is the latest to show that there was not widespread fraud in Wisconsin.

Michael Gableman's numbers on nursing home voting proven wrong again
Govt-and-politics

Michael Gableman's numbers on nursing home voting proven wrong again

  • CHRIS RICKERT
  • Updated
  • 0

The turnout at nursing homes in Brown, Kenosha, Milwaukee and Racine counties in 2020 was not much different from the turnout in 2016.

